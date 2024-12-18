MCS Promotes New SVP of Business Development

Property services provider MCS has announced the promotion of Jason Myers to the role of SVP, Business Development.

In his new role, Myers will continue to oversee client growth of the company’s existing mortgage and residential services businesses, while taking on additional responsibilities for strategic relationships and overall business strategy to support long-term growth.

Myers has been with MCS for more than four years, serving most recently as VP, Business Development, overseeing sales strategy and new market development. During his tenure, he helped launch MCS’s Residential Services business line and has been responsible for bringing on more than 30 new clients to help rapidly establish MCS as a leader in residential and single-family residential (SFR) renovations, tenant turns, maintenance and inspections. He has also helped grow the company’s Mortgage Services Business, adding more than 20 new clients and helping expand service offerings beyond property preservation.

“I’m pleased to announce Jason’s well-deserved promotion to Senior Vice President,” said Craig Torrance, CEO of MCS. “Jason is a natural sales leader and his track record of success overseeing business development initiatives since joining MCS speaks for itself. He has played an integral part in the growth of our organization over the last several years and we look forward to his future contributions as MCS continues its national expansion.”

Myers has an extensive background in sales, strategy, and marketing, including leadership positions for a variety of businesses during his 20-plus-year career. Prior to joining MCS, he served as VP of Business Development with real estate services company Xome, and previously oversaw sales efforts for Five Star Institute, a national trade association supporting the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to grow with MCS,” said Myers. “Our operations, vendor management, and performance remain unmatched in the industry, and I look forward to continuing the growth of both our current and new services in my expanded role.”

Myers is an active member of the Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council (VFSAC), and is a frequent speaker at industry events on topics ranging from disaster preparedness and recovery, to enhancing the tenant experience.