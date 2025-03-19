Voices of Velocity 2025: Eric Delgado

Eric Delgado, a Director with MCM Capital, is an experienced entrepreneur with more than 20 years in startup leadership, holding degrees from Loyola University New Orleans and Georgetown University. Delgado has been involved in eight successful early-stage companies across various sectors, including a national asset management firm managing more than $9 billion.

In addition, Delgado is a member of Five Star’s FORCE (the Federation of REO Certified Experts—the Five Star Institute’s REO member organization comprised of pre-screened, certified, and experienced REO agents. Focused on the improvement of REO agent performance through lender- and servicer-driven education, the FORCE acts as a conduit of communication between the REO agent/broker community and the servicing shops they serve.

Delgado was on hand at Five Star’s Velocity 2025 Conference, presented by Five Star’s FORCE, an event geared toward professionals in REO and the adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers. At the event, Delgado served as a featured panelist during the “Diversify, Strengthen, and Accelerate!” session, a discussion on how to successfully transfer skills from one type of real estate to another, and how to effectively diversify revenue channels.

MortgagePoint had a chance to sit down with Delgado to get his thoughts on entrepreneurship, keeping up with industry headwinds, expanding verticals and diversifying into other real estate ventures, overcoming challenges, and his personal highlights from the Velocity 2025 conference. You can view the full interview with Delgado below.

Delgado was one of the founding members of MCM Capital and played a key role in its rise as a top U.S. private asset management firm. He also significantly contributed to the growth of Shyft Moving and Zippy Shell Inc., enhancing their industry standings. He is skilled in fundraising, having led successful Series A and B funding rounds, and invests in early-stage ventures, particularly in prop tech and publishing. Presently, he is the Managing Director of Izinga, a consulting and outsourcing firm, focusing on business growth and long-term success.

