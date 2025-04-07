Meet MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Award Recipients: Part III

Recognizing the most innovative technology providers in the mortgage industry, MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Awards highlight the companies that have developed cutting-edge solutions, improved operational efficiencies, and have enhanced the mortgage process through technology.
These organizations are on the cutting edge of serving the mortgage, real estate, or housing markets, providing technology or software designed to serve those markets. We invite you to Moder Solutions LLC; Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture Company; NetDirector; Outamation; and Paradatec, a few of our recipients of MortgagePoint’s inaugural Tech Excellence Awards for 2025.
Moder Solutions LLC
Website: gomoder.com
Established in December 2020 as a subsidiary of Archwell Holdings, Moder is one of the largest mortgage service providers in the U.S. mortgage industry. Headquartered in the United States, we operate global hubs in India, the Philippines, and Latin America. Our team of over 4,500+ professionals collaborate with more than 50 esteemed clients, delivering impactful and transformative solutions.
Moder is revolutionizing the mortgage industry by delivering end-to-end solutions that seamlessly integrate technology, automation, and outsourcing. With deep industry expertise and a digital-first approach, we help mortgage lenders and servicers streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.
Moder provides scalable, compliant, and efficient processes that drive measurable impact, from origination to servicing and title solutions. Our approach blends intelligent automation, data-driven insights, and skilled global talent to optimize workflows, minimize risk, and improve speed-to-market.
By leveraging advanced analytics, AI-driven automation, and a consultative approach, we empower businesses to navigate market complexities, meet evolving borrower expectations, and achieve long-term success. At Moder, we don’t just support mortgage operations—we transform them for the future.
Rethink what is possible with Moder.
What Sets Moder Solutions Apart
- Problem-Solving at Our Core: We don’t just provide services; we solve real challenges. Our expertise in mortgage operations helps clients navigate complexities with practical, results-driven solutions.
- Low-Cost, Low-Touch Technology for All: Our affordable and efficient tech-driven models ensure seamless operations with minimal manual intervention, making transformation accessible to all.
- Scalability Through Outsourcing: With a flexible, global delivery model, we help businesses scale effortlessly—reducing costs while maintaining high-quality service.
- Integrated Front, Back, and Digital Office Capabilities: We combine the front, back, and digital offices, ensuring end-to-end efficiency and a holistic approach to problem-solving.
Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture Company
Website: mortgagecadence.com
For 25 years, Mortgage Cadence has been a trusted provider of mission-critical loan origination technology, powering some of the nation’s largest lenders with cutting-edge solutions. Now, the next-generation Mortgage Cadence Platform (MCP) continues to redefine industry standards with two distinct solutions—MCP Enterprise and MCP Essentials, launched in March 2025.
Designed to serve lenders of all sizes while providing a single source of record, MCP offers a flexible, end-to-end technology suite that enhances efficiency, scalability, and operational performance. MCP Enterprise supports a fully customizable, cloud-based platform for lenders with in-house IT teams, offering complete control over the loan origination process. In contrast, MCP Essentials delivers a streamlined, pre-configured solution for lenders seeking a faster path to production without the need for extensive configuration or large administrative teams. Mortgage Cadence is delivering one powerful engine through MCP, with two distinct ways to drive your business: MCP Enterprise or MCP Essentials.
Both solutions are built on the same powerful MCP technology and codebase, ensuring seamless scalability as business needs evolve with market conditions and company goals. Enterprise clients have full control over when and how new releases are implemented, while Essentials customers benefit from regularly scheduled updates, ensuring they always have access to the latest innovations without added complexity.
Beyond technology, Mortgage Cadence is committed to delivering exceptional client support. Every lender is assigned a dedicated client success manager who provides personalized guidance, communicates essential platform updates, and helps businesses achieve their strategic goals. This high-touch approach ensures that lenders maximize their investment while remaining agile in a rapidly changing market.
MCP represents a paradigm shift in mortgage technology, enabling lenders to differentiate themselves from competitors, drive operational efficiency, and future-proof their businesses. As the mortgage industry evolves, Mortgage Cadence remains at the forefront—empowering lenders with the tools they need to adapt, scale, and succeed.
NetDirector
Website: netdirectormortgagebanking.com
NetDirector provides data integration, automation, and additional services to the mortgage banking industry. They have made massive strides in improving efficiency and data mobility throughout the default servicing space, especially in the face of suppressed foreclosure levels post-COVID. Attorneys and servicers around the country rely on NetDirector’s technology to exchange data across case management systems, publications, title companies, servicer platforms, and more.
NetDirector has recently adapted artificial intelligence into their tech stack, providing automated, machine-learning-powered solutions for text redaction, text extraction, and more. These new technologies ensure data privacy for all participants and ease the road to full compliance for hundreds of customers. One NetDirector customer leveraged a combination of integration and automation services to save around $1 million per year compared to manual processing and diverted their valuable human resources towards critical tasks that required skilled human intervention (full case study available upon request).
As default servicing attorneys (and the vendors that serve them) continue to face record-low foreclosure numbers, efficiency remains top of mind for the industry at large. NetDirector’s one-to-many style integration is a key part of long-term efficiency and scalability plans.
What Sets NetDirector Apart
- Vendor-neutral integration platform provides a customer-workflow-centric integration and data handling approach
- One-to-many, hub-style integration exceeds the flexibility of vendor-to-vendor integrations, and reduces the burden placed on servicers and attorney firms simultaneously
- Fully integrated services such as AI-powered text extraction and redaction, SCRA military searches, PACER searches, and more allow firms to streamline their workflow and conduct a wide variety of actions without human intervention at every appropriate step of a foreclosure
- White-glove customer support, including a dedicated Integration Analyst to function as a single point of contact, ensures NetDirector functions more like a highly specialized extension of your team than “one more technology vendor”
Outamation
Website: outamation.com
Outamation is a leading provider of automation and AI-driven solutions, helping businesses streamline complex, manual processes across the mortgage industry. With cutting-edge technology and a relentless focus on efficiency, compliance, and customer experience, Outamation is revolutionizing industry workflows while driving measurable business impact. Our commitment to security and regulatory compliance is reinforced by our ISO and SOC 2 certifications, ensuring the highest standards of data protection and operational excellence.
Industry Challenge & Our Solution. Loan modification is slow and fragmented, taking 60–90+ days, causing borrower frustration, compliance risks, and inefficiencies. OutamateMods, powered by Outamation’s proprietary tech, streamlines the process with AI-driven automation, seamless data integration, a customizable rules engine, and automated document generation, enabling faster modifications and better borrower outcomes.
Proven Impact With Measurable Success
- Up to 300% Faster Loan Modification Processing: Our solutions dramatically cut turnaround times, allowing servicers to better meet borrower needs.
- 100% Client Quality SLA Performance: Enhanced decision accuracy ensures compliance and risk mitigation, reinforcing servicer confidence.
- Turnkey Implementation in Days, Not Months: Cloud-based, API-first architecture enables rapid deployment and seamless system integration.
- Significant Cost Savings & Risk Reduction: Industry-leading representation and warranty policies minimize financial exposure while our transactional pricing model optimizes cost efficiency.
- 3x Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth: Outamation’s rapid expansion underscores market demand for our breakthrough solutions.
- Enhanced Borrower & Client Satisfaction: As the first to launch the FHA and VASP Programs, our customer-centric approach has delivered measurable improvements in borrower experience and operational confidence.
By combining AI-driven automation with compliance-backed decisioning, OutamateMods is setting a new standard for mortgage servicing—empowering lenders to streamline processes, mitigate risk, and drive sustainable growth.
Paradatec
Website: paradatec.com
Paradatec’s award-winning AI-Cloud platform transforms the lending lifecycle by automating mortgage data processing with unmatched accuracy. It classifies over 975 document types, extracts more than 9,500 data points, and cross-checks extracted data against other data sources.
Clients can modify and add business rules in Paradatec’s Analytics engine, which triggers data evaluation rules based on workflow-specific conditions, for automated system decisioning and supporting data-driven strategies. Paradatec is integrated with multiple LOS, document management systems, servicing platforms, and data warehouses.
The platform supports high-volume enterprise use with multiqueue architecture that supports workflow-specific configurations, business SLA management tools, and distributing results to multiple systems such as systems of record and data warehouses.
Paradatec’s AI-Cloud platform employs deterministic AI technology powered by pre-trained libraries and advanced AI models curated for real estate finance. Paradatec’s technology provides unique, auditable metadata for each decision—delivering results that are fully explainable, completely transparent, and auditable.
Paradatec’s commitment to customer satisfaction is embodied in its robust system reporting, which clients use to track their quantifiable ROI. One large regional bank reduced its average underwriting review time by 75% after implementing Paradatec, accelerating loan approvals while decreasing operational costs and compliance risks.
As a privately owned company, Paradatec has remained at the forefront of mortgage technology innovation through its ability to focus exclusively on customer needs to shape product development. The average Paradatec client has used Paradatec for over four years, and many have been clients for over 13 years—a testament to the company’s reliability and ongoing innovation. Paradatec is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association, MISMO, the California Mortgage Bankers Association, and the American Land Title Association.
What Sets Paradatec Apart
- Trusted by Top 10 lenders, servicers, and service providers
- Intelligent document and data processing for the lending lifecycle
- Enterprise scale with workflow-specific configurations