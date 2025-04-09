Meet MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Award Recipients: Part V

Recognizing the most innovative technology providers in the mortgage industry, MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Awards highlight the companies that have developed cutting-edge solutions, improved operational efficiencies, and have enhanced the mortgage process through technology.

These organizations are on the cutting edge of serving the mortgage, real estate, or housing markets, providing technology or software designed to serve those markets. We invite you to get to know Truework, Valligent, Verisk, Veros Real Estate Company, and Xactus, a few of the recipients of MortgagePoint’s inaugural Tech Excellence Awards for 2025.

Truework

Website: truework.com

Truework is the only all-in-one, automated VOIE platform that fully replaces costly in-house verification waterfalls by orchestrating all major verification methods within our single platform. We focus on delivering a comprehensive, vetted, and accurate verification report for every request, so customers can stop wasting time and money doing it themselves.

The in-house waterfall for the VOIE is inherently broken. The use of subpar data vendors and platforms has led to an acceptance of incomplete and inaccurate data and a reliance on complex in-house systems that result in predominantly manual efforts to complete verifications. The chase for more data has led to a Frankenstein approach of stitching together solutions in hopes of simplifying verifications. This costs mortgage providers way too much time and money, when they could use Truework as the single platform to fulfill their verification needs.

Truework delivers a leading 75% completion rate, helping leading mortgage companies achieve up to 50% cost savings on their verifications process. One top home mortgage lender in the U.S. reduced their total cost of ownership by 20% and saved over 14,000 hours for their loan fulfillment teams by working with Truework to automate verifications for their consumer direct loans.

What Sets Truework Apart

The only full-suite verification solution that aggregates and orchestrates every major method in one place, while leveraging machine learning and automation to parse, simplify, and standardize the data so it is immediately usable by lenders.

Unlike other verification solutions, Truework does not believe in hit rate or coverage rate, because those metrics allow vendors to claim high “success” rates yet still deliver incomplete and inaccurate reports that require additional manual work to correct. Truework believes in completion rate, which we define as a comprehensive, vetted, and accurate verification report that lenders can actually use and doesn’t require additional efforts to get right.

Valligent

Website: valligent.com

Valligent, a Veros Software company, is transforming real estate finance by blending advanced technology with industry expertise. Offering solutions like automated valuation models, virtual valuations, and traditional appraisals, Valligent meets the evolving needs of the market.

In 2024, Valligent launched the 1004D Virtual Completion Certificate, speeding up verification of appraisal report conditions for construction or repairs. This solution became essential for post-disaster inspections during hurricane season. Using mobile video streaming, Valligent’s virtual inspection team guides property contacts through the process, completing 1004D orders in hours.

Valligent also introduced the Virtual Property Valuation Suite, the first of its kind, which includes ValINSPECT Virtual (inspection), Val-PRAZE (limited-scope appraisal), Virtual eVAL (evaluation), Virtual ValBPO (broker price opinion), and 1004D Virtual. These solutions improve speed, accuracy, and loan decision-making, especially for rural properties.

Thousands of 1004D Virtual orders were completed in 2024 with an average turnaround of 1.4 days. Virtual inspections cost less than half of the onsite alternatives and accelerate loan closings. A top wholesale lender adopted 1004D Virtual for post-disaster inspections, ensuring operational continuity. Among surveyed property contacts, 95% had a positive experience with virtual inspections, and 71% believe virtual appraisals should become the industry standard.

What Sets Valligent Apart

Nationwide Coverage: Serving all 50 states and U.S. territories, supported by over 10,000 licensed appraisers and 5,700 real estate professionals.

Innovative Technology: Blending cutting-edge technology with real estate expertise for fast, accurate valuations.

Tailored Solutions: Customizing services for banks, credit unions, lenders, and more.

Proven Experience: 20+ years of reliable, high-quality results.

Verisk

Website: verisk.com/products/ppw

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading global data analytics and technology provider. Its mortgage and real estate solutions empower servicers, field service professionals, and property preservation teams to enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and maximize profitability. Through advanced AI-driven analytics, intelligent workflow automation, and deep industry expertise, Verisk provides end-to-end solutions that streamline property inspections, preservation, and repair management—helping clients navigate complex regulations, optimize vendor performance, and mitigate risk.

Verisk’s comprehensive ecosystem includes PPW, a market-leading platform powered by AI and machine learning that transforms work-order management with real-time insights into compliance and profitability. PPW allows customers to reduce compliance risks. The industry’s leading workflow management platform offers a powerful System Rules engine enabling users to create custom workflows without coding for rapid process automation and improved efficiency. PPW also provides real-time visibility and control at both the enterprise and individual property level and features mobile-optimized workflows—an important consideration for remote and on-the-move workers.

With decades of experience in mortgage servicing and insurance, Verisk combines scientific research, regulatory expertise, and cutting-edge technology to anticipate industry challenges and deliver actionable solutions.

Headquartered in the U.S., Verisk is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work, fostering an inclusive culture where innovation thrives. For more on how we’re transforming mortgage servicing, visit Verisk.com.

Veros Real Estate Company

Website: veros.com

Veros Real Estate Solutions leverages predictive technology, sophisticated data analytics, and industry expertise to deliver advanced technological solutions that are integral to managing property valuation risk and increasing profits throughout the housing finance industry.

In 2024, Veros partnered with a key government agency to develop iVALUATION, a powerful platform that streamlines Reconsideration of Value (ROV) research and property valuation analysis. Combining an advanced automated valuation model (AVM) with nationwide property data, iVALUATION provides housing finance professionals with fast, precise insights.

Designed for mortgage originators, home equity lenders, appraisal reviewers, and investors, iVALUATION refines property characteristics, improves valuation accuracy, and simplifies comparable sales selection. The platform cross-references MLS data and public records, allowing users to adjust property details and validate valuations with confidence.

Trusted by government entities, iVALUATION is a proven solution that has experienced 200% growth in usage in 2024, with over 5,000 properties evaluated and counting. It is the exclusive platform for processing all Veterans Affairs ROVs, reinforcing compliance and reliability. Additionally, iVALUATION simplifies valuation audits and documentation, improving efficiency and decision-making for housing finance professionals.

By consolidating valuation tools into a single, user-friendly platform, iVALUATION reduces review time, enhances accuracy, and drives confidence in every valuation decision.

What Sets Veros Apart

Trusted by Government & Industry Leaders: Chosen by GSEs, FHA, and VA to power critical valuation and risk management platforms.

Unparalleled Data & Analytics: Access to 110+ million property records and a robust ecosystem of valuation tools.

Industry-Leading Valuation Technology: Nearly 80% of U.S. appraisals flow through Veros’ systems, ensuring broad market coverage.

Legacy of Innovation & Reliability: Veros continues to shape the future of property valuation and housing finance.

Xactus

Website: xactus.com

A leader in verification technology, Xactus is revolutionizing the mortgage industry with Intelligent Verification—a new class of technology designed to transform many manual processes into dynamically configurable workflows. Xactus360, its industry-first Intelligent Verification Platform, integrates with existing LOS and POS systems to help lenders realize enhanced decisioning and greater efficiency. Xactus is committed to advancing the modern mortgage and leading the charge through innovation.

There are three core areas that Xactus’ Intelligent Verification Platform, Xactus360, addresses: 1) transforming static, inflexible processes into dynamic workflows; 2) making better loan decisions faster; and 3) reducing data waste.