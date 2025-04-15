Measuring eClosing Market Acceptance

An estimated 90% of mortgage lending institutions now provide digital closings to their clients, a 22% increase since 2023, according to Snapdocs‘ 2025 State of eClose Adoption Report, which gathered third-party data from 100 of these institutions.

Additionally, only 14% of lenders with eClosing technology conclude more than 80% of their loans online, indicating that many lenders have not yet completely benefited from this rise in technology expenditure.

Due to the quantifiable efficiencies and enhanced experience that digitization offers, lenders are adopting digital closings at an increasing rate.

The following are the top advantages of eClosing technology as reported by lenders who have made investments in digital closings:

Some 83% of lenders cite improved borrower satisfaction

An estimated 82% report greater staff efficiency and faster closings

Roughly 79% see fewer errors on closing documents

However, the biggest obstacles to adoption are lack of stakeholder use (42%), high technology expenses (50%), and technological problems (41%). Overcoming these obstacles can be greatly aided by choosing an eClose provider with a track record of promoting usage at scale. Usability and security are now more important factors when choosing an eClosing provider than cost for the first time since Snapdocs started keeping track of these trends. This indicates that lenders are becoming more concerned with improving the user experience.

“Just offering eClosing is no longer the differentiator—it’s driving meaningful adoption that sets lenders apart,” said Snapdocs CEO Michael Sachdev. “Slow adoption is preventing many lenders from fully unlocking the speed, efficiency, and improved borrower experience from digital closings. In contrast, the majority of Snapdocs lenders achieve over 80% adoption—more than 3.5x the industry average.”

Eight out of ten lender participants have set eClose goals this year, demonstrating their recognition of the advantages of digital closing.

Some of their main priorities are:

Some 49% plan to expand hybrid closings across more of their loan portfolio

Approximately 41% aim to maximize eNote adoption and offer Remote Online Notarization (RON)

An estimated 44% intend to implement a new eClose provider

To read the full release, click here.