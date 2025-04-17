Subscribe Now
The State of Mortgage Default Risk

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

According to Milliman, Inc.’s Q4 2024 results of the Milliman Mortgage Default Index (MMDI), the lifetime significant delinquency rate (for residences that are 180 days or more past due) for U.S.-backed mortgages has somewhat decreased.

After restating to 2.18% in Q3, the Q4 2024 MMDI fell to 2.12%.

The decline in default risk in Q4 2024 is a result of persistently strong borrower profiles, which include lower average loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for the quarter and somewhat higher average FICO scores. Because there were fewer cash-out refinance loans and purchase loans had better credit characteristics, borrower risk dropped from 1.46% in Q3 2024 to 1.39% in Q4.

Experts Weigh In:

“Even with the slight decline in default risk this quarter, it’s important to consider how evolving economic uncertainty can impact mortgage performance,” said Jonathan Glowacki, Principal at Milliman and Co-Author of the MMDI. “Mortgages are long-duration contracts, and economic events can impact both new mortgages and seasoned mortgages. We will continue to monitor loan performance to evaluate how policy decisions and regulatory changes are impacting the mortgage market.”

The Q3 2024 MMDI statistics have been corrected from 2.12% to 2.18% to reflect lower-than-expected home price appreciation, as you can see when examining Q3 to Q4 movements. The MMDI is based on a baseline estimate of future home prices, and its values are updated in later releases to reflect changes in projections and actual circumstances.

To read more, click here.

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
