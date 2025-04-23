Let the Buyer Beware: Survey Spotlights Regret, Pressure, and Hidden Costs

Buying a home is a major life milestone, but for many first-time homebuyers, the experience is more stressful and costly than expected. A new survey by Guardian Service of 1,005 homeowners reveals that a significant portion of new buyers face buyer’s remorse and regret key parts of their decision-making process—often driven by financial missteps, emotional pressure, and lack of preparation.

According to the findings, 31% of first-time homebuyers reported buyer’s remorse, with 9% stating they shouldn’t have bought their home at all. The regret was even more pronounced among those who bought within the past two years—44% of that group felt regret. Younger generations felt it most: 35% of Gen Z and millennial buyers experienced remorse.

Rushed decisions were a common source of regret. In fact, 38% of first-time buyers said they felt pressured to decide quickly, and those who did were nearly three times more likely to experience buyer’s remorse. The emotional weight of homebuying played a major role: buyers who felt overwhelmed (34%), stressed (28%), or nervous (25%) were the most likely to regret financial decisions driven by those emotions.

Unexpected costs were another major source of regret, with 66% of first-time homeowners reporting facing unexpected home issues after buying, with an average cost of $5,356. Cosmetic or minor repairs were most common, but many faced more serious problems. Notably, 17% skipped a home inspection altogether, and buyers earning under $50,000 annually were the most likely to do so (23%).

Income levels also influenced regret. First-time buyers earning under $50,000 were 50% more likely to regret their purchase than those earning over $100,000. Financial knowledge was another factor—more than 1 in 4 buyers said their financial understanding was inadequate at the time of purchase, and those who lacked knowledge had a 42% remorse rate.

The top regrets included underestimating repair costs (22%), choosing the wrong home size (19%), and rushing into the purchase (15%). Gen Z and millennial buyers were more likely to say they didn’t negotiate well (15%) or overpaid (11%).

Looking back, many first-time buyers would approach things differently. Specifically, 25% said they would choose a different home, 22% would be more financially prepared, and 21% would negotiate more aggressively. Gen X buyers were most likely to want a different home (29%).

For many, the decision to buy was fueled by the desire to stop renting, with 63% stating this was their main motivation. Social and peer pressure also played a role, especially among younger buyers. When asked how they viewed their home, 65% saw it as a personal space, 7% as a financial investment, and 28% as both.

Budgeting proved difficult for many. While 50% spent what they originally planned, 45% paid more than expected. For ongoing homeownership costs, 56% budgeted accurately, while 41% underestimated.

The report highlights that first-time homeownership often comes with unforeseen challenges. But by learning from these common regrets—from rushing decisions to underestimating costs—future buyers can better prepare and make more confident, informed choices.

