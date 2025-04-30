Voices of Velocity 2025: Christy “CJ” Pace

Christy “CJ” Pace is CEO of Pace Probity Asset Management, with more than 21 years of experience specializing in REO real estate. Known for her knowledge of the industry and practical approach, Pace has successfully managed and marketed real estate-owned properties in a dynamic market for more than two decades. She is dedicated to driving efficiency in property transactions and delivering value to clients. As a seasoned expert, she brings a wealth of insight and a reputation for integrity, making her a trusted voice in the REO industry.

Pace served as a panelist at the recent Five Star Velocity 2025 Conference, presented by Five Star’s FORCE, designed for professionals in the REO space and adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers. Pace served as a panelist during the “Diversify, Strengthen, and Accelerate!” session, a discussion on how to diversify your portfolio and your revenue channels in an uncertain market. Pace, along with Caroline Gim, REO Broker with Expert Real Estate & Investment; Eric Delgado, Director with MCM Capital; Rochelle Jones, Principal Owner with Aplomb Real Estate; and Ray King, Broker with Homes R Us Inc. shared their tactics on transferring their skills from one type of real estate to another.

“The panel I was on talked about diversification,” said Pace. “You cannot be just an REO agent anymore … you cannot be just an agent anymore … it’s not going to work like it used to.”

MortgagePoint had a chance to chat with Pace to get her insight on the state of the industry, trends in the current marketplace, diversifying your income streams, as well as her personal takeaways from the Velocity 2025 conference. You can view the full interview with Pace below.

“Real estate serves as the core, the engine, and off that engine, you have spindles going off in every direction of real estate. You have to be able to find one of those spindles you have a passion for, something you would navigate to organically towards, pick it up.”

Pace continued, “You need four income streams, and if you only have one or two, I recommend you expand that. And if you can’t find it in real estate, don’t be totally afraid to step outside of it a little bit.”

