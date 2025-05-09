Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Trump Taps Former FDIC Director McKernan for Treasury Post  

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
Jonathan McKernan, nominee, Undersecretary of Domestic Finance at the U.S. Department of the Treasury

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has announced President Trump’s intent to nominate Jonathan McKernan to serve as Undersecretary of Domestic Finance at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. 

McKernan has been an Advisor at the Treasury Department while awaiting Senate confirmation to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). During that time, McKernan has become an integral part of the Secretary’s senior team. 

“His continued service at Treasury will ensure that his experience and expertise are best put to advancing the President’s America First agenda,” said a release from the Treasury Department. 

It is unclear how McKernan’s nomination for the Treasury position will impact his nomination as Director of the CFPB. The Senate Banking Committee led by Chairman Sen. Tim Scott approved McKernan’s CFPB nomination back on March 6. 

“Jonathan McKernan’s current role as a Treasury Department advisor, as well as his deep experience as a regulator, in private practice, and on Capitol Hill make him a great choice to serve as Undersecretary of Domestic Finance,” said Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) President and CEO Bob Broeksmit, CMB. “We congratulate him on his nomination and believe he will be a prudent leader on the full range of domestic finance issues, including those pertaining to fiscal policy, financial markets, financial institutions, and the housing government-sponsored enterprises.” 

Sworn in as a member of the FDIC’s Board of Directors on January 5, 2023, McKernan previously was a Counsel to Ranking Member Pat Toomey on the staff of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. He also has served as a Senior Counsel at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), a Senior Policy Advisor at the Department of the Treasury, and a Senior Financial Policy Advisor to Sen. Bob Corker. 

Prior to his government service, McKernan was an attorney in private practice, focused on matters under the banking and consumer financial laws. 

From November 2023-May 2024, McKernan served as Co-Chairman of a Special Committee of the FDIC Board that oversaw an independent third-party review of allegations of sexual harassment and professional misconduct at the FDIC, as well as issues relating to the FDIC’s workplace culture. 

McKernan holds a BA and Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Tennessee, and a JD with High Honors from Duke University’s School of Law. 

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2025 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe