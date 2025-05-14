The Gig Is Up: Time for Lenders to Rethink Income Verifications

Traditionally, a full-time W-2 job gave underwriters everything they needed to calculate income and determine their ability to repay, but that’s no longer a reality. Today’s workforce is changing fast, and mortgage lenders are feeling it.

More Americans than ever are embracing gig work, freelancing, or self-employment, driven by both economic shifts as well as a desire for greater flexibility and autonomy. A 2024 report from AllWork and TeamStage estimates that gig workers now make up 36% of the total U.S. workforce, while 15% are fully self-employed. And these numbers are expected to grow.

Federal layoffs have been a recent flashpoint. According to Reuters, layoffs in the federal workforce have surged more than 41,000% in February 2025 compared to the same month last year. More than 100,000 federal employees have been laid off or have accepted buyouts, and many are now shifting to freelance work and contract roles.

For lenders, this shift presents real challenges. While verifying one source of W-2 income is straightforward, verifying income from multiple part-time jobs, 1099 contracts, or business earnings is not. Each source may have its own documentation and timeline, and many don’t feed into traditional payroll databases or employer reporting systems. To build a full financial picture, underwriters often chase down tax returns, bank statements, and letters of explanation—tasks that inevitably drive up loan costs.

Traditional underwriting models were never designed for this level of complexity. Even when a borrower has stable earnings, automated systems that flag income gaps or inconsistencies can cause delays or denials. Borrowers with multiple income streams often struggle to explain their income simply because it does not fit the old mold, which can cause lenders to risk losing qualified applicants, particularly at the point of sale.

To support a borrower base that looks very different than it did just a few years ago, lenders are required to rethink how they assess income—because traditional methods are no longer cutting it.