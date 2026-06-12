How Comfortable Are Homebuyers With AI-Driven Homebuying?

A new survey from Veterans United Home Loans reveals that more than half of prospective homebuyers (53%) would be comfortable buying a home without direct human involvement.

The survey reflects growing trust in AI tools and technology, the company said.

Buyers also appear more comfortable with AI’s ability to handle the sensitive financial information and personalized guidance that often underpin major homebuying decisions, the survey suggested.

According to Veterans United, the survey showed that nearly nine in 10 buyers (89%) say they would share personal financial information with an AI-powered lender tool in exchange for tailored mortgage advice, while about seven in 10 say they would trust the guidance they get.

Taken together, Veterans United said that thee results underscore a growing willingness among buyers to allow AI to play a larger role in one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.

Larger Role in Homebuying

“What’s striking is how much trust buyers are placing in these tools when it comes to major financial decisions,” said Chris Birk, Vice President of Mortgage Insight at Veterans United. “The willingness to share financial information, seek personalized guidance and even consider a fully AI-driven experience suggests many consumers are becoming far more comfortable with this technology than they were just a few years ago.”

Buyers’ willingness to let AI play a larger role in homebuying extends beyond sharing financial information, the company noted.

It said that more than two-thirds of prospective buyers (68%) say they completely or somewhat trust mortgage information given by AI-based tools. Veterans were notably more confident in the technology, with 77% expressing trust compared to 59% of civilian buyers, the company said.

Consumers also are more comfortable letting AI take on practical responsibilities during the mortgage process.

The company said that roughly 69% of prospective buyers say they are very or somewhat comfortable using AI-based tools to help with loan application documents. And, more than a third say they are very comfortable with that use case, including nearly half of Veteran buyers.

Mortgage Shopping

Interest in AI-assisted mortgage shopping is even stronger, the company said.

More than three-quarters of prospective buyers say they are comfortable using AI tools to shop for mortgage lenders on their behalf, the survey revealed.

Increasingly, buyers say they view AI as more than a source of information. For a growing share of consumers, it’s become a tool for evaluating loan options, organizing paperwork, and streamlining portions of the homebuying process, the company said.

Veterans showed more trust and comfort with AI than civilian buyers across every major question in the survey, the company said.

In fact, the company said that veterans were more likely to trust AI-generated mortgage information, more willing to share financial information with AI-powered lender tools, more comfortable using AI for loan documents and lender shopping, and more open to a fully AI-driven homebuying experience.

Emerging Technology

According to Veterans United, the consistency of those results points to a notable divide in how different groups of buyers approach emerging technology and may signal a faster pace of AI adoption among military and Veteran communities.

“The gap between Veterans and civilian buyers is a reminder that technology adoption isn’t a one-size-fits-all story,” Birk said. “Different groups may arrive at the same destination, but they don’t always move at the same pace.”

Even as consumers grow more comfortable with AI, many continue to see a role for human expertise in the homebuying process, the survey revealed.

Only one-quarter of prospective buyers say they would be very comfortable completing a home purchase without direct human involvement. That suggests that many consumers still value the reassurance and judgment that experienced professionals can provide during major financial transactions.

While AI is becoming an increasingly trusted partner in the homebuying journey, the company said that many buyers will continue to view technology and human expertise as complementary rather than competing forces.

“AI is clearly becoming a more trusted partner in the process, but homebuying is still deeply personal,” Birk said. “What we’re seeing is buyers embracing the convenience and efficiency of AI while still valuing human expertise when it matters most.”