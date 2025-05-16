Rocktop Acquires Incenter Capital Advisors

Rocktop Technologies LLC, a technology and AI-enabled Solutions as a Service (SaaS) firm, has announced the acquisition of Incenter Capital Advisors, a firm that provides advisory services in the trading and pricing of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and post-transactional support in the transference of these assets.

The transaction unites Rocktop’s proprietary data and document infrastructure, AI-powered automation, and analytical platforms with Incenter Capital Advisors’ deep MSR market expertise and advisory relationships built across decades.

“This acquisition raises the bar for transparency, execution, and performance in the mortgage capital markets,” said Brett Benson, Co-President and CIO of Rocktop Technologies. “Incenter Capital Advisors’ seasoned capital markets expertise and trusted relationships are a perfect match for Rocktop’s data-first infrastructure and automation capabilities. Together, we can offer our clients a vertically integrated, technology-powered solution from trade idea to execution to portfolio surveillance.”

Rocktop’s core differentiators include mortgage and fixed-income domain expertise, scalable document intelligence, default servicing process automation, and embedded AI capabilities designed to reduce friction, increase execution velocity, and provide full transparency into asset performance. The firm’s customized solutions also prevent yield leakages during critical points in the lifecycle of mortgage and fixed-income assets due to errors, inefficiencies and problems accessing thorough and validated data.

“By aligning Rocktop’s strengths in data and document management, intelligent workflow automation, and AI-driven analytics with Incenter Capital Advisors’ client-facing market execution, deep valuation expertise and data sets, we will create a powerful feedback loop between valuation intelligence, real-time market signals, and process efficiency,” said Tom Piercy, Managing Director, Incenter Capital Advisors. “This will allow institutional mortgage investors to act more strategically—and more confidently—across the entire lifecycle of MSR and whole loan investing for best execution.”

Incenter Capital Advisors has established itself as a trusted partner by providing market participants with hands-on valuation consulting, hedging strategies, and transaction support services across billions of dollars in annual volume. Their experienced team operates as an extension of investor clients’ internal capital markets efforts, leveraging market insight, modeling, and tactical execution to create value and liquidity in mortgage servicing portfolios.