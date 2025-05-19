HUD Allocates Over $10M to Support Youth and Family Housing Stability

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has awarded more than $10 million in Family Unification Program (FUP) voucher assistance funding for youth and families who lack safe and adequate housing. HUD’s award will fund 573 vouchers at 11 public housing agencies (PHAs) across California, Illinois, Minnesota, and Utah.

“A pathway to self-sufficiency is now one step closer as HUD works with localities to provide flexible funding for rental assistance and supportive services to foster youth and to keep foster-care-involved families together,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner. “This commitment from HUD will help lay the groundwork for a future with greater opportunity and strong family values.”

Under FUP, PHAs partner with public child welfare agencies and Continuums of Care to provide Housing Choice Voucher assistance to two groups:

Families for whom the lack of adequate housing is a primary factor in placing children in out-of-home care, or families for whom the lack of adequate housing is the primary factor in the delay in a child’s reunification with the family.

Youth 18- to 24-years of age (who have not reached their 25th birthday) who left foster care–or will within 180 days–and are homeless or are at-risk of becoming homeless.

Families and youth may use the vouchers provided through FUP to lease housing in the private housing market. In addition to rental assistance, supportive services must be provided to youth for 36 months, such as personal finance education, job preparation, educational counseling, and proper nutrition, and meal preparation.

FUP vouchers issued to youth encourage self-sufficiency and participation in the workforce. FUP youth receive housing assistance for 36 months, unless the youth meets the requirements to extend assistance under the Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities. Under these amendments, FUP youth may receive up to an additional 24 months of assistance if they meet certain requirements, including participation in a Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program or engagement in education, workforce development, or employment activities. There is no time limit on FUP vouchers issued to families.

HUD recently provided new flexibilities to reduce barriers and increase opportunities for FUP and Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) voucher holders to secure and maintain housing stability. Through these flexibilities, FUP, and FYI participants will have more time to secure decent and safe housing with their vouchers, providing them with a platform to achieve greater self-sufficiency.