Overcoming Affordability Factors

For many Americans, buying a home remains a major financial challenge. Home prices are near record highs, and mortgage rates have more than doubled since their pandemic lows, making affordability a top concern for aspiring homeowners.

According to Bankrate’s 2025 Home Affordability Report, based on multiple surveys of over 2,000 U.S. adults, the biggest obstacles to homeownership include saving for a downpayment and closing costs, rising living expenses, and high home prices.

Saving for a Downpayment Is a Major Hurdle

More than four in five aspiring homeowners (81%) say the cost of a downpayment and closing costs is a significant obstacle. Over half (52%) call it a “very significant” challenge, while 29% say it’s “somewhat significant.”

For some, the idea of homeownership feels out of reach entirely. One in five (20%) aspiring homeowners believe they will never be able to save enough for a downpayment. Others expect it to take years:

12% say they’ll need 10 or more years

9% expect it to take seven to 10 years

Only 4% believe they will have enough saved within a year

Many Americans Still See Homeownership as the American Dream

Despite affordability concerns, 78% of U.S. adults believe that owning a home is part of the American Dream. Among generations, older Americans feel the strongest about homeownership:

88% of baby boomers and 83% of Gen Xers say homeownership is a key life goal

Only 68% of Gen Zers feel the same, prioritizing career success instead

However, housing costs are preventing many from achieving this dream. Among those who want to buy but have not:

56% say they do not have enough income

47% say home prices are too high

42% say they cannot afford the down payment and closing costs

Surprises and Regrets of Homeownership

For those who do buy a home, the financial strain does not end at closing. 40% of homeowners regret underestimating maintenance and hidden costs. Other regrets include:

18% bought a home that was too small

15% regret their home’s location

14% feel they overpaid

13% say their mortgage payments are too high

Despite these regrets, 69% of homeowners say they would still buy their current home if given the choice again. Younger homeowners tend to be the most satisfied with their purchases, with 77% of Gen Zers and 76% of millennials saying they would buy again.

Would-Be Buyers Are Willing to Make Sacrifices for Affordability

With housing costs so high, 69% of Americans say they would be willing to make sacrifices to afford a home, as:

44% would downsize their living space

34% would buy a fixer-upper

34% would move out of state

However, 31% of Americans say they are unwilling to make any sacrifices to find affordable housing, particularly older generations like Gen Xers (33%) and baby boomers (40%).

Looking Forward

Homeownership remains a major goal for many Americans, but affordability challenges are making it increasingly difficult. High home prices, elevated mortgage rates, and the struggle to save for a downpayment remain just three of the biggest barriers.

For those determined to buy, there are options available, such as state and local downpayment assistance programs, first-time homebuyer grants, and alternative loan options. While patience may be necessary, smart financial planning can help aspiring homeowners navigate today’s challenging market.

