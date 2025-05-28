Rental Property Investment Snapshot: Market Trends & Hotspots

This article originally appeared in the May 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

“Although rents have been falling on a year-over-year basis, demand remains strong, especially given the challenging for-sale market, where both home prices and mortgage rates remain high.”—Jiayi Xu, Economist, Realtor.com

“When potential homebuyers are priced out of the market, they often have no choice but to continue renting, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a market-shifting change in demand that will push rent prices up since these families were already renting.”—Rob Barber, CEO, ATTOM

“The rise in remote work has allowed people to live farther from their workplaces, leading to increased demand for single-family rentals in suburban and rural areas.”—Doug Ressler, Manager Business Intelligence, Yardi Matrix