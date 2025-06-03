Presenting the 2025 MortgagePoint Lending Excellence Awards

This article originally appeared in the June 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

MortgagePoint is proud to unveil the recipients of our inaugural MortgagePoint Lending Excellence Awards, honoring the standout professionals, organizations, and initiatives that are shaping the future of mortgage lending with integrity, innovation, and impact.

For this year’s awards, we called upon the industry to nominate the organizations they believed defined excellence in lending, and our lineup of recipients represents those nominations, narrowed down to a final list in consultation with MortgagePoint’s Editorial Advisory Board and editorial team. From expanding access to homeownership and improving borrower experiences to leading with purpose, this year’s recipients reflect the best our industry has to offer. In the pages ahead, we invite you to meet the lenders and leaders setting new standards and building a more inclusive, resilient housing market for tomorrow.

American Pacific Mortgage

At American Pacific Mortgage (APM), lending excellence is more than a standard—it’s a reflection of who we are. We embrace the concept of homeownership with enthusiasm and optimism for housing in America. Every employee at APM takes personal ownership in Creating Experiences That Matter™ for our customers and referral partners. We recognize that every loan represents a family, a home, and a major life decision—and that our participation is both a privilege and a responsibility. Our job is to delight everyone involved in the loan process, from the first conversation to the final closing. With over 465,000 families served and a 4.96 average customer rating across more than 140,000 reviews, we’ve built our reputation on delivering results. Our loan officers are empowered with flexible loan programs, modern technology, and the autonomy to make fast, informed decisions. As an employee-owned company, we’re personally invested in every relationship. Our local teams bring national strength and local service, backed by the resources of more than 300 branches nationwide. We empower our loan officers to operate with transparency, respect, and scrappiness. As an employee-owned company, our success is shared, making our commitment to each client that much more personal. At APM, we are all working towards the same goal—to bring people home.

Better.com

Better exemplifies lending excellence through its revolutionary AI Mortgage platform, Tinman™, which has successfully funded over $100 billion in mortgage volume since inception. This powerful technology transforms the traditional lending experience by enabling customers to view rate options instantly, secure pre-approval within minutes, and close loans in as little as three weeks. The company’s lending excellence is further highlighted by its groundbreaking “One Day Mortgage” program, launched in January 2023, which allows eligible customers to progress from application to Commitment Letter in just 24 hours—an unprecedented achievement in the mortgage industry. Better’s comprehensive lending portfolio demonstrates its commitment to serving diverse customer needs through GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage loans. This breadth of offerings ensures solutions for various financial situations and homebuying requirements. The industry has recognized Better’s lending excellence through prestigious awards, including Best Online Mortgage Lender by Forbes and Best Mortgage Lender for Affordability by Wall Street Journal in 2023. Additional accolades include top rankings on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List, Fortune’s Best Workplaces in New York, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, and Forbes FinTech 50. By operating successfully across all 50 U.S. states and the United Kingdom, Better has proven its ability to scale its superior lending experience across diverse markets. This extensive reach, combined with technological innovation and industry recognition, firmly establishes Better as a leader demonstrating exceptional lending excellence in the mortgage industry.

Chase Home Lending

Chase Home Lending’s expansive support network, technological capabilities, and wide range of products help it serve customers when, where, and how they want to be served. These attributes make Chase—No. 6 in IMF’s Q1 2025 list of Top Mortgage Lenders with $11.2 billion in originations—rise above other large banks and compete in an industry that’s dominated by nonbank lenders. The recent ranking follows a 2024 year that saw Chase scale mortgage originations to $41 billion in volume, up from $35 billion in 2023. Here’s a breakdown of the value Chase provides to homebuyers in the areas listed above and why it’s deserving of this award:

Expansive support network: People like doing business with other people. With nearly 5,000 branches in 48 states and a dedicated team of Home Lending Advisors, we have the people support needed to help customers buying a home across the United States.

Tech/digital capabilities: Meeting customers where they want to be met, whether in-person, on the phone, or digitally, is critical in today’s fast-paced environment. Our award-winning Chase MyHome platform is also here to help customers search properties, apply for and obtain a mortgage, manage their Chase mortgage loan, and explore equity insights.

Product range: We offer a wide range of products, from government loans like FHA and VA to conventional and jumbo loans. We’ve also developed proprietary products and programs like the Chase Homebuyer Grant, the $2,000 VA Purchase Closing Cost benefit, and the 3% down DreaMaker mortgage.

On-time closing: Through December of 2024, Chase closed on time 99% of the time on purchase closing guarantee eligible products.

Citywide Home Mortgage

Already an established national brand, Citywide Home Mortgage demonstrated amazing growth in a market buffeted by headwinds in 2024. By leveraging a robust culture, advanced technology and a wide portfolio of products, the lender’s footprint expanded to all 50 states and the business realized an over 400% increase in volume year-over-year. Citywide achieved this growth by leaning on a unique branch model designed for collaborative leaders hungry to grow and feel a part of something bigger. A major ingredient for the lender’s success is its unique business model. Citywide grants an unusually wide amount of latitude to its partners and allows them to avoid hierarchical bottlenecks in decision-making. The result has been a mortgage lending success story exhibiting substantial growth in spite of rapidly changing market conditions. Behind that growth is VP of Marketing Adrea Reed, who led a full-scale rebrand of the company in under 12 months—redefining Citywide’s identity, voice, and digital presence during a period of rapid expansion. Reed implemented high-performing marketing technology, built scalable programs and assets, and introduced a fresh creative strategy that energized both internal teams and external audiences. From reputation management to sales enablement, she brought consistency and clarity to every brand touchpoint. Her work didn’t just elevate the way Citywide looks—it transformed how the company shows up, recruits, grows, and connects. As the head of a small but mighty team, Reed has created the infrastructure, strategy, and creative vision to support a national powerhouse brand—and her leadership continues to shape how Citywide thrives in a competitive, fast-moving market.

CMG Financial

At CMG Financial, lending excellence isn’t just a goal—it’s a commitment we uphold in every client interaction. With more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, CMG has built a reputation for delivering innovative loan solutions backed by personalized service, operational efficiency, and deep industry expertise. Over the years, we’ve maintained a BBB rating of A and garnered over 3,200 5-star ratings on Zillow. Additionally, CMG is known to attract top industry talent, acting as a proud home to Tech Trendsetters, Women of Influence, 40 Under 40 recipients, Top Originators, Marketing Leaders, and more. Beyond CMG’s award-winning recognition and success, we are known for delivering innovative solutions to the industry’s foremost problems. Our unique proprietary products include HomeFundIt™, a down payment gifting platform, List & Lock™, a seller’s solution to a high-rate environment, and the All in One Loan™, a product designed to save borrowers thousands on interest costs without changing their budgets. Few other lenders are anticipating the problems of tomorrow and supporting originators like CMG. While other lenders have contracted in recent years, CMG has continued to attract top talent and grow. Our dedication to our originators and clients alike is what keeps CMG at the forefront of the industry.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, but we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry, which is showcased by our core value Speed to Respond. Our goal is to act as a trusted adviser, providing highly personalized service and educating clients through every step of the loan process. Beyond that, Fairway is deeply invested in community engagement. We actively participate in local initiatives and support various social causes, demonstrating our commitment to social responsibility and community development. As a company, we have founded two charities. Fairway Cares was created to benefit those who have a critical illness, sustained a physical trauma, or who recently lost a loved one. Thousands of care packages have been sent nationwide to those in need. Through the American Warrior Initiative, we donate service dogs and provide grants to wounded veterans. Fairway employees support these charities through donations of both money and time. We also have the Fairway Foundation, which was formed to aid and support employees in need but has also assisted the community with things such as storm recovery efforts after natural disasters. Fairway has a focus on continuing to develop our employees through weekly live training and professional coaching opportunities. We also offer employee resource groups to help our workforce build connections and create a sense of belonging at work. In summary, Fairway stands out in the industry for our exceptional customer service, experienced but humble teammates, and community involvement.

Freedom Mortgage

Freedom Mortgage is one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies in the U.S. and a top Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender. The company’s lending practice is focused on fostering homeownership and providing the best customer experience. As an expert lender, Freedom Mortgage’s loan officers help diverse borrowers find the best loan option to fit their needs whether it’s for a home purchase, rate and term refinance, or cash-out refinance to consolidate debt or generate cash for personal use. Since its founding in 1990, Freedom Mortgage has been focused on providing its customers with the best experience as they obtain their mortgages to become homeowners. To further enhance its customers’ experience, Freedom Mortgage offers an online portal and mobile app, enabling customers to easily access their account and self-serve or quickly contact an agent for assistance. Last year, Freedom Mortgage was proud to have serviced the mortgages of 2.5 million homeowners, representing over $625 billion in loans. In 2024, Freedom Mortgage also provided 316,000 borrowers with financing for their homes and helped more than 50,000 customers who were struggling to make their mortgage payments by offering loss mitigation solutions. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored with Fannie Mae’s Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Performer Award for the ninth straight year. Freedom Mortgage was recognized for excellence in General Servicing and Solution Delivery in 2024 for demonstrating operational effectiveness and measurable results to improve the housing industry. In addition to providing home financing, through Freedom Mortgage’s employee engagement and philanthropic program “FreedomCares,” the company strives to better the communities in which it operates. Freedom Mortgage’s philanthropic efforts focus on supporting veterans and addressing food insecurity. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to community well-being beyond its core lending operations.

Guild Mortgage Company

Guild Mortgage Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender founded in 1960, providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. With headquarters in San Diego, Guild has steadily grown through word-of-mouth referrals, strong partnerships, and notably since 2007, strategic acquisitions, which made the company the largest nonbank retail lender in the country. Today, Guild continues to employ a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to deliver the promise of home in neighborhoods and communities across 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s loan professionals have a deep connection to the communities they serve, offering a wide array of local down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs in addition to serving as a direct lender for Conventional and Government products. Aspiring homebuyers receive not just a loan, but a pathway to homeownership that results in long-term wealth-building stability. Guild’s support lasts long after closing; managing a $93 billion servicing portfolio, the company’s servicing department ensures continued rapport throughout the life of the loan. With a mobile app, secure borrow portal, real-time loan status updates, and the ability to connect with the company at their convenience, customers enjoy the ease and efficiency of the latest mortgage technology with the personal touch of a local branch. Guild’s 96% customer satisfaction rating, as well as a “#1 Most 5-star reviews” recognition on Zillow are testaments to Guild’s customer-focused approach.

loanDepot

loanDepot has emerged as one of the nation’s leading nonbank mortgage lenders since its founding in 2010 by industry innovator and Executive Chairman Anthony Hsieh, helping millions of customers achieve their dreams of homeownership. loanDepot’s customer-centric approach and operations span all 50 states, having funded over $275 billion in loans. In its first decade, loanDepot grew to become the nation’s fifth largest retail mortgage lender and the second largest nonbank retail originator. Its nationwide team of 6,000-plus members assists more than 27,000 customers each month. Central to loanDepot’s success is its proprietary mello® technology platform, which streamlines the mortgage process by securely collecting income, employment, and asset information, facilitating a faster and more straightforward experience for borrowers. loanDepot offers a diverse range of loan products to cater to various borrower needs, including fixed-rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). loanDepot’s origination volume for Q4 2024 was $7.2 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 34% from Q4 2023.

Members First Mortgage

Wholly owned by credit unions and built on the philosophy of “People Helping People,” Member First Mortgage (MFM) has provided homebuyers with mortgage financing since 2001. MFM works with credit unions throughout the country to offer mortgage services to help credit unions compete with IMBs and Banks. MFM strives to understand the unique goals, needs, and expertise of each individual credit union and develop a plan to help them create or build a mortgage program that impacts their members for the better. As a full-service mortgage lender with an experienced staff, MFM offers expertise in all aspects of mortgage lending, from purchase to refinance. MFM aims to provide successful communication that creates a proactive, efficient environment to anticipate changes within the market, support growth, and better our communities. MFM provides a diverse array of mortgage products, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, FHA, VA, USDA loans, and construction-to-permanent financing, all designed to accommodate various borrower needs, from first-time homebuyers to those building their dream homes. MFM offers a variety of partnership options designed to fit the unique needs of credit unions, including affiliate, wholesale, and correspondent partnerships.

PHH Mortgage

PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Onity Group Inc., stands as one of the largest servicers of residential mortgages in the United States. With over 35 years of unwavering commitment to innovative mortgage solutions, PHH Mortgage’s emphasis on operational excellence, strong focus on customer service and outstanding achievements in helping borrowers achieve homeownership exemplify the qualities celebrated by the MortgagePoint Mortgage Lending Excellence Award. PHH excels in providing industry-leading solutions for the entire mortgage lifecycle, including correspondent lending, MSR/Co-Issue, subservicing, commercial servicing, reverse mortgages, and portfolio retention. Their dedication to fostering clients’ success in today’s complex mortgage marketplace is unwavering. Consistently recognized by both Fannie Mae STAR and Freddie Mac SHARP for servicing excellence for the past four years, the results speak for themselves. In recent months, PHH Mortgage has also introduced several customer-first initiatives, showcasing their commitment to borrower satisfaction and homeownership success. These include the launch of a new customer website, a digital application for borrowers, and an expanded consumer product offering with the addition of a home equity loan product. Moreover, PHH is deeply committed to helping its customers in need of assistance. Over the past two years alone, in partnership with housing counseling agencies, PHH has held more than 80 borrower outreach events in cities across the country. Through Voice of the Customer surveys and prioritizing homeowner feedback, PHH Mortgage has significantly enhanced the borrower experience, aiming to create customers for life.

Planet Home Lending

Planet Home Lending delivers innovative home loan solutions that create seamless experiences for borrowers. Its extensive product offerings include a proprietary “Buy Now Sell Later” program, One-Time Close new construction and manufactured home loans, nationwide downpayment assistance, as well as GSE, agency, and non-QM products. As part of the Planet Family of Companies, Planet Home Lending benefits from the stability provided by the company’s servicing, sub-servicing, asset management, and correspondent channels. Planet’s award-winning servicing division offers borrowers transparent communication and proactive assistance from closing through payoff, fostering long-term relationships and creating customers for life. Meanwhile, the company’s asset management and sub-servicing divisions ensure private client agency and non-agency portfolios receive the same exceptional service and attention. To further optimize both origination and servicing, predictive intelligence, risk modeling, and AI-driven automation are deployed across the Planet ecosystem to enhance portfolio performance, identify refinancing opportunities, ensure efficient task management, and mitigate risk. With a commitment to disciplined execution, cutting-edge technology, and strategic growth, Planet combines operational excellence with high-touch service, financial stability, and a proven track record of success.

Plaza Home Mortgage

Founded in 2000, Plaza Home Mortgage has built a reputation for lending excellence through a personalized, clients-first approach, a deep understanding of the needs of the TPO community and a comprehensive range of mortgage solutions. As a privately owned, full-service national lender, Plaza serves its TPO clients through Wholesale, Correspondent, and Reverse Mortgage channels—offering Conventional, Government, Jumbo, Non-QM, Renovation, and Reverse products designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s borrowers. Unlike many of its peers, Plaza has no traditional retail channel or retention operations, so it never competes with its clients or solicits their refinance customers. Over the past 25 years, the mortgage industry has experienced tremendous transformation, but Plaza has remained a steady and reliable presence. This year, Plaza is celebrating its 25th anniversary, an accomplishment that underscores its resilience, consistency, and commitment to the clients and communities it serves. At the heart of Plaza’s success is its mission: to amaze and delight its clients with unmatched service. This mission guides every interaction and has earned Plaza recognition as a trusted industry leader. Headquartered in San Diego, Plaza maintains a national footprint and is licensed to fund loans in all 50 states. Plaza is known for its broad range of financing options, but excellence at Plaza is about more than products—it’s about people. Plaza’s experienced sales executives, account executives, underwriters, operations, and support teams are committed to building lasting relationships through knowledgeable guidance, responsive communication, and consistent execution. Plaza is also proud to have a culture rooted in collaboration and long-term growth, many associates have celebrated 10, 15, and even 20 years with the company—a testament to the supportive environment and shared commitment that defines Plaza. At Plaza Home Mortgage, lending excellence means more than closing loans—it means being a dependable partner at every step of the journey.

Rocket Mortgage

Founded in 1985 by Dan Gilbert, Rocket Mortgage stands as America’s largest retail mortgage lender. Headquartered in Detroit, the company revolutionized the mortgage industry by offering a fully digital home loan experience, allowing clients to apply, customize, and manage their mortgages online. Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $1.8 trillion in home loans since 1985 and services more than 2.8 million families’ mortgages every month. Rocket Mortgage also offers the ONE+ loan option, which offers homebuyers the ability to put down as little as 1%. Earlier this year, Rocket Companies announced the acquisition of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in an all-stock transaction for $9.4 billion in equity value. After the acquisition, Rocket’s combined servicing book will be worth a reported $2.1 trillion across nearly 10 million clients, or one in every six mortgages in America. Through its philanthropic partner company, the Rocket Community Fund, Rocket has contributed more than $200 million to community organizations and programs. Its team members have also spent more than 1 million hours volunteering. Rocket Mortgage’s net client retention rate was 97% over the 12 months that ended on December 31, 2024.

VRM Lending LLC

VRM Lending LLC distinguishes itself as a leader in the mortgage industry through its unwavering commitment to personalized service, innovative loan solutions, and expanding access to homeownership for diverse communities. As a minority-owned lender, VRM Lending LLC brings a unique, inclusive perspective to mortgage lending, fostering homeownership opportunities for a wide range of borrowers, including first-time homebuyers, veterans, and investors. Their approach is rooted in treating every borrower as an individual, offering tailored guidance through each step of the mortgage process. VRM Lending LLC is focused on building lasting relationships based on trust and transparency. Through programs such as the VA Vendee™ Loan Program, VRM Lending LLC offers innovative solutions to provide affordable financing options for veterans, non-veterans, owner-occupants, and investors. Borrowers have the opportunity to explore VA-owned properties with competitive rates that could help them save time and money. What further distinguishes VRM Lending LLC is its relationship with VRM Mortgage Services, providing borrowers with additional opportunities to consider purchasing bank-owned properties through VRMProperties.com. This connection supports borrowers who are interested in a broader range of real estate opportunities that might otherwise be missed. At VRM Lending LLC, service, innovation, and borrower success drive everything they do. VRM Lending LLC supports borrowers at every stage of their journey to homeownership.