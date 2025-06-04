Secretary Reaffirms HUD Commitments During National Homeownership Month

Today, Secretary Scott Turner of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) proclaimed June to be National Homeownership Month (it already was, but you go ahead, honey), highlighting HUD’s role in bringing back the American Dream of homeownership and honoring the ability of homeownership to strengthen communities.

“National Homeownership Month is a time to celebrate how HUD helps support and expand opportunities for American homeownership nationwide,” said Secretary Turner. “We have achieved so much under President Trump’s leadership in the past few months alone: cutting regulations, pursuing innovative housing solutions, and helping American families, including many first-time homebuyers, to make the American Dream a reality. These accomplishments are only the beginning as we advance the Golden Age of homeownership for rural, tribal and urban communities.”

Watch: Secretary Turner Commemorates Homeownership Month

HUD is renewing its commitment to providing safe, high-quality, and reasonably priced homeownership alternatives to urban, rural, and Tribal communities throughout National Homeownership Month. Recent achievements consist of:

Removing onerous rules like the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, HUD is simplifying the process for building and manufacturing homes.

One of the most cheap and non-subsidized housing options, Opportunity Zones and Manufactured Housing Programs, are supported by HUD. These programs account for 10% of new single-family home starts and are the homes of 22 million Americans.

Through its Section 184 program, which has insured more than 58,500 mortgages, representing $10.5 billion in investments to Tribes, Tribal housing authority, and Tribal people, HUD is empowering Native American homeownership. It’s among the most impactful, least expensive, and least dangerous tools out there.

Through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), one of the biggest mortgage insurers in the world, HUD provides assistance to more than 7 million households. FHA has insured 236,000 mortgages since January 20, 2025, including 140,000 for first-time homeowners. Further, first-time homeowners, who account for nearly 40% of Ginnie Mae’s whole portfolio, have benefited from roughly three quarters of the agency’s 2025 issuances.

Families in the Presidentially Declared Major catastrophe Area have more flexibility because to HUD’s prolonged FHA moratoriums in states like Florida and California, which aid in catastrophe recovery.

