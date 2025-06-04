U.S. Senators Question Rocket-Redfin Merger Amid Antitrust Concerns

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Mazie Hirono, and Tina Smith have submitted a letter to both the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Antitrust Division and to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeking an explanation for the agencies’ failure to challenge Rocket Companies’ recent acquisition of Redfin.

Rocket announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase digital real estate brokerage Redfin in an all-stock transaction for a value $1.75 billion of equity value in early March. Founded in 2004, Redfin operates a home search platform with more than one million for-sale and rental listings and a tech-powered brokerage of more than 2,200 agents.

Detroit-based fintech platform Rocket also announced the acquisition of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in an all-stock transaction for $9.4 billion in equity value in early March. After the acquisition, Rocket’s combined servicing book will be worth a reported $2.1 trillion across nearly 10 million clients, or one in every six mortgages in America.

Of concern to the coalition of Senators is the formation of a massive housing company by Rocket that threatens to reduce choice and raise prices for American families in the housing market.

In the letter to Gail Slater, Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division for the Department of Justice and Andrew N. Ferguson, Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, the Senators state, “Rocket is attempting to acquire two already massive companies to create a single, vertically integrated conglomerate. Rocket’s proposed acquisitions of Redfin and Mr. Cooper create the potential for Rocket to steer homebuyers to its own products, hike prices based on private data, and block competition.”