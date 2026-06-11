PhoenixTeam Launches Initiative to Help Young People Prepare for AI’s Impact

Arlington, Virginia-based PhoenixTeam has launched Human Futures, a new initiative helping young people prepare for a world that is being reshaped by artificial intelligence.

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm specializing in AI-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries and federal housing agencies. Its mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership through innovative, customer-centric technology.

Human Futures is grounded in one belief: the next generation will inherit a different world than the one we grew up in, and it is the firm’s responsibility to prepare and employ them. Via AI education, career readiness, employer-connected learning, and hands-on project work, the initiative helps students and early-career professionals develop the skills, confidence, and judgment to use AI thoughtfully, solve real problems, and shape what comes next.

For PhoenixTeam, Human Futures is a natural extension its work helping organizations understand and apply AI in practical, responsible ways. After years of building AI-enabled solutions, educating mortgage and technology professionals, and helping clients navigate generative AI adoption, PhoenixTeam said it now is applying that experience to a broader challenge: helping people prepare for the world AI is creating.

Summer Internship Program

The first Human Futures program is underway through PhoenixTeam’s 2026 Summer Internship Program, the company said.

The cohort includes interns working across Human Futures, AI services and Phoenix Burst, project delivery, business operations, and marketing. Throughout the program, interns receive weekly AI education, learn how businesses operate, build communication and career-readiness skills, and work on individual and team projects that will become part of a real portfolio, PhoenixTeam said.

“All of the content we deliver in our Human Futures programming will be accessible to all and available for free. We hope this will be the first of many ways that we can use fear to catalyze action,” said Tela Gallagher Mathias, CTO of PhoenixTeam and CEO of Phoenix Burst. “Human Futures is about bringing the focus back to people. We want young people to understand AI, work with it responsibly, and still build the human skills that make them valuable: courage, judgment, aspiration, resilience, and authentic human connection.”

PhoenixTeam CEO Tanya Brennan said it’s about the future.

Future is Changing

“The future of work is changing quickly, but preparation cannot just be about tools,” Brennan said. “Human Futures is about helping people build the thinking, confidence, and real-world experience they need to participate in that future. The first cohort is already showing what happens when young people are given real problems, real mentors, and room to build.”

Human Futures will continue to grow through programs for students, early-career professionals, educators, families, and employers.

PhoenixTeam said the initiative will focus on practical AI readiness, responsible use, portfolio-based learning, and employer-connected pathways that help participants move from learning to contribution.