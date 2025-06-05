Bill Introduced to Educate Vets on Home Loan Benefits

Sens. John Boozman and Chris Van Hollen have announced the introduction of the Veterans Affairs Loan Informed Disclosure (VALID) Act of 2025, a measure geared toward increasing awareness and utilization of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) home loan benefits.

According to Sens. Boozman and Van Hollen, providing potential homebuyers with a side-by-side comparison of conventional, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and VA home loans, the VALID Act would ensure that veterans are properly equipped with financing options that includes their eligibility for homebuying assistance. Reportedly, only 10%-15% of eligible veterans report utilizing VA home loans, and in some states, as low as 6%.

The VALID Act would:

Update FHA mortgage disclosures to include VA home loans alongside FHA and conventional loan options; and

Ensure that lenders are provided with important information regarding applicant’s military service so they can provide information about VA loans early in the homebuying process.

“We should make certain veterans are aware they qualify for help with purchasing a home or realizing more savings over the life of a mortgage,” said Sen. Boozman, a Senior Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “Since we know VA home loans are underutilized, there is a clear need to better identify this assistance earlier in the process. I am proud to join my colleagues in enhancing this earned benefit for our former servicemembers.”

Reps. Brittany Pettersen, Young Kim, Nikema Williams, and Harriet Hageman have introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Veterans put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and, at the very least, deserve to know the benefits available to them. Anything less is unacceptable,” said Sen. Kim. “The VALID Act fully discloses the VA loan options available for veterans to use when buying a home. I’m proud to help lead this commonsense, bipartisan bill that ensures we have the backs of our brave men and women who had ours against global threats.”

Research has shown that one in 10 veterans have experienced homelessness, often years after completing service and returning home. At the same time, rising housing costs and the current rate environment are preventing many veterans from achieving homeownership.

“While we can never fully repay the debt we owe to our veterans, we have a duty to support them when they return home,” said Sen. Van Hollen. “The VA Home Loan has been helping servicemembers buy homes for over 80 years, but this funding resource remains severely underutilized by far too many of our veterans. This bipartisan legislation will help change that, ensuring more veterans and their families take advantage of the benefits they have earned.”

The Veterans Affairs Loan Informed Disclosure (VALID) Act of 2025 is endorsed by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), Broker Action Coalition, and National Association of Realtors (NAR).

“Our veterans put everything on the line to defend us, but far too often come home without the support they need,” added Rep. Pettersen. “No veteran should miss out on a benefit they have earned simply because they didn’t know it was an option. At a time when finding an affordable home is harder than ever, ensuring veterans have clear access to every funding resource available is critical. This legislation helps make homeownership possible and builds long-term stability for the brave men and women who’ve served our country.”

Click here for more on Veterans Affairs Loan Informed Disclosure (VALID) Act of 2025.