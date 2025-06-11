HUD Secretary: U.S. Housing Needs a “New Playbook” 

Among the cuts to HUD’s budget in Trump’s FY 2026 Discretionary Budget Request includes the elimination of programs such as the self-sufficiency program, which is a type of rental assistance for families in need. Some programs would be eliminated by HUD completely, such as the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, a grant that provides low-income housing, and the Pathways to Removing Obstacles Housing, which provides competitive need-based grants. Of the reduction of nearly $33 billion in funds to HUD, nearly $27 billion is in State Rental Assistance Block Grants alone.

“These programmatic changes need to go through the authorizing committees, particularly the proposals to block grant assistance to the states and the dramatic changes to how we combat homelessness in America,” noted House Appropriations Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) Subcommittee Chair Sen. Steve Womack at the hearing. “These ambitious proposals require an ‘all-in’ effort. I welcome ongoing dialogue with our authorized colleagues. HUD’s programs should work better for the American people. You and I have discussed how there is fat to cut at HUD. But if we cut too deep and too fast, HUD’s programs will not serve the communities you and I want to help.”

Secretary Turner responded by explaining states will have more power and take more responsibility in terms of housing the nation.

“I stated in my opening remarks that status quo is not good enough, and the way that we’ve been going about serving the American people, from a HUD perspective, is no longer good enough,” said Secretary Turner. “With this new paradigm, and it is indeed a paradigm shift, it’s a culture shift. The goal here is not to serve less Americans … the goal here is to serve Americans better, and so to give states an opportunity to have skin in the game, to identify their unique needs, and then to be very deliberative about how they put the resources out what as it pertains to rental assistance, and taking care of the most vulnerable in their state.”

Click here for more on HUD Secretary’s appearance before the House Appropriations Committee’s Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Subcommittee in support of President Trump’s 2026 Budget for HUD.