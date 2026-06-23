Millions of New Yorkers to Get More Than $2B in Property Tax Relief

Nearly 3 million New Yorker residents will receive more than $2 billion in tax relief this summer and fall via New York’s School Tax Relief (STAR) program, which provides property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors statewide.

The announcement was made by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

While some STAR recipients will receive their benefit in the form of a tax exemption this year, many other recipients will receive a tax credit and will be sent a check in the mail this summer and fall, the state said.

“The start of summer is also the start of STAR tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “From tax credits and energy rebates to our expanded child tax credit and middle class tax cuts, we’re continuing to put more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets.”

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said it’s a case of the state putting affordability first.

“At a time when actions in Washington are increasing costs and reducing support for working families, seniors, and homeowners, New York is continuing to put affordability first,” Stewart said. “As STAR checks begin reaching eligible New Yorkers, this assistance will help families keep more of their hard earned money and better manage everyday expenses.”

Aids Seniors, Families Across the State

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the relief is important for seniors an families statewide.

“This $2 billion in tax relief is vital to our families and our seniors. As New Yorkers see the high cost of gas and rising prices, the STAR program will put money back into their pockets. We will continue to work with our partners in government to put New York families first and make our state a more affordable place,” Heastie said.

According to the state, most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit will receive a check between $350 and $600. Most seniors eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500, according to the state.

Officials said that check deliveries have begun and will continue statewide throughout the summer and fall.

“We want every eligible homeowner to take advantage of the STAR program. If you’re a new homeowner, or you are currently not receiving a STAR benefit on your primary residence, check out the Tax Department’s website to see how you can register and start saving,” New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller said.