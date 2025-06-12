Freedom Mortgage’s Middleman on Mortgage Resilience & Homeownership 

Middleman: If we learned anything from the Great Financial Crisis and the Great Recession, it’s that expanding homeownership beyond those who can get there with the tools that exist today is dangerous and probably inappropriate. We have seen that homeownership at a 60% to 65% rate of the population is a good number. It probably shouldn’t be much lower than that, and it probably shouldn’t be much higher than that.

During the Great Recession, we approached 70%, which, if your only interest was having more homeowners, would have been great. The problem was that it resulted in more foreclosures than at any time in our history since the Great Depression. I think it’s a bad idea to widen the credit box, and it becomes an even scarier proposition when you’re at the highest valuation in homes since the Great Recession. Being a good, responsible lender includes not only helping those people who qualify for a home but also helping people who don’t qualify understand what they need to do to qualify in the future. We help identify the best home loan for each borrower, and if they don’t qualify, we provide guidance, such as advising them to save more, which can lead to having a bigger down payment and lower monthly payments. Most importantly, we counsel them to buy a home that they can afford, not a home that they see as a piggy bank or an investment.

Housing is more than homeownership, and homeownership is more than housing. Where you live is important, whether you’re a renter or an owner, and having the ability to aspire to live in a good community and grow into homeownership is very valuable. It helps build strong neighborhoods. Strong neighborhoods are one of our nation’s greatest strengths, and the fact that there are so many homeowners—relative to those who rent—is evidence of that.