DOGE‑Driven Cuts Shaking D.C. Housing Market  

The Trump administration’s February buyout program offered up to eight months of salary and benefits to encourage federal workers to voluntarily resign. According to the Office of Personnel Management, approximately 75,000 employees accepted the offer.

“Quite a few people in D.C. are selling their homes because they’re losing their jobs,” said local Redfin Premier Real Estate Agent Mary Bazargan. “Many of those people are planning to leave the area because the cost of living is high, and they want a new job that allows them to work remotely and be closer to family. I recently worked with a buyer who bid on a home, offered more money than any other buyer and waived all contingencies. Still, the seller ended up going with an all-cash offer because all of the layoff news made them nervous about accepting offers from financed buyers.”

The federal workforce cuts, however, are not impacting all homeowners equally. The Bright MLS survey reveals that in the greater Washington D.C. region, 15% of spring home sales were due to retirement, compared to just 10% across the broader Bright MLS service area. Many of these retirees were federal employees with above-average incomes and fully paid-off homes, giving them the financial means and incentive to take a buyout package and move out of the metro D.C. region ahead of potential DOGE actions.

A recent Redfin report found that active listings of homes for sale in the Washington, D.C. area jumped 25.1% year-over-year to the highest level since 2022 during the four weeks ending April 27—the largest gain on record. By comparison, active listings nationwide rose 14.2%—the smallest increase since March 2024. Redfin also found that new listings in D.C. rose 11.4% year-over-year to the highest level since 2022—nearly double the national gain of 5.8%.

“Federal agencies have recently begun rehiring a limited number of laid-off workers, and no new cuts have been announced. However, with buyout payments ending later this summer, more selling activity may still be on the horizon,” Sturtevant said. “By fall, the increase in inventory in the region could lead to flat or falling home prices in some markets in the region.”