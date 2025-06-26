HUD to Relocate HQ From D.C. to Alexandria

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner has announced the relocation of HUD headquarters from the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in Washington, D.C., to 2415 Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia.

According to a release from the Department, the move would unlock several hundred million dollars in taxpayer savings, address serious health and safety threats, enhance HUD’s work culture, and present an opportunity for greater collaboration and service to the American people.

“It is time to turn the page on the Weaver Building and relocate to a new headquarters that prioritizes the well-being of HUD employees and properly reflects the passion and excellence of our team,” said HUD Secretary Turner. “There are serious concerns with the current state of HUD’s headquarters including health hazards, leaks, and structural and maintenance failures. Many of these risks will needlessly and irresponsibly continue to absorb taxpayer dollars. Relocating is about more than just changing buildings; it’s about a mission-minded shift that we hope will inspire every employee. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are advancing this vision and instituting a new American Golden Age.”

The Robert C. Weaver building is owned by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). In April 2025, HUD and the GSA announced the addition of HUD headquarters to the accelerated disposition list. HUD plans to implement a staggered employee relocation plan, in coordination with the GSA. This relocation will save American taxpayers hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance and modernization needs and more than $22 million in yearly operations expenditures of the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building.

“Virginia is a great place to be headquartered, and we are excited to welcome the Department of Housing and Urban Development and their over 2,700 headquarters-based employees to the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “Since the Trump Administration started transforming the federal government to better serve the American people, our team has been focused on seizing the new opportunities that this presents for the Commonwealth. Virginia is the proud home to many public and private sector headquarters, and we thank HUD leadership for trusting us and are committed to supporting your important national mission.”



For decades, the Robert C. Weaver Building has been plagued by severe long-term infrastructure, safety, health, and operational challenges. It has deteriorated well beyond the point of cost-effective repair, creating significant financial obligations for the federal government if occupancy is maintained. Building conditions and financial liabilities for the Robert C. Weaver Building include outdated core infrastructure, ongoing structural issues, environmental and health risks, safety failures, and security and compliance deficiencies. The building would require nearly half a billion dollars over the next four years to meet minimum federal standards.

“The decision to relocate HUD’s headquarters is a move that reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility and mission effectiveness,” said Michael Peters, Commissioner of GSA’s Public Buildings Service. “The Robert C. Weaver Federal Building requires hundreds of millions in long-term repairs and this move will ensure they quickly have access to a modern work environment that fits their needs.”

HUD Secretary Turner took to social media to applaud the move to Alexandria.

“Maintaining and repairing the Weaver Building has cost the American taxpayer $90M over the last 15 years—with no end in sight,” said Turner in a post. “It would cost half a billion dollars to fully repair the building. It’s time to turn the page and get HUD into a new home.”

He followed up: “Moving the HUD Building out of the D.C. swamp signals a total paradigm shift away from the status quo—a norm that has failed the American people and our great staff. Proud to partner with

@GovernorVA Youngkin to move HUD to the great Commonwealth of Virginia.”