HUD to Relocate HQ From D.C. to Alexandria

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner has announced the relocation of HUD headquarters from the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in Washington, D.C., to 2415 Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia.
According to a release from the Department, the move would unlock several hundred million dollars in taxpayer savings, address serious health and safety threats, enhance HUD’s work culture, and present an opportunity for greater collaboration and service to the American people.
“It is time to turn the page on the Weaver Building and relocate to a new headquarters that prioritizes the well-being of HUD employees and properly reflects the passion and excellence of our team,” said HUD Secretary Turner. “There are serious concerns with the current state of HUD’s headquarters including health hazards, leaks, and structural and maintenance failures. Many of these risks will needlessly and irresponsibly continue to absorb taxpayer dollars. Relocating is about more than just changing buildings; it’s about a mission-minded shift that we hope will inspire every employee. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are advancing this vision and instituting a new American Golden Age.”
The Robert C. Weaver building is owned by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). In April 2025, HUD and the GSA announced the addition of HUD headquarters to the accelerated disposition list. HUD plans to implement a staggered employee relocation plan, in coordination with the GSA. This relocation will save American taxpayers hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance and modernization needs and more than $22 million in yearly operations expenditures of the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building.
“Virginia is a great place to be headquartered, and we are excited to welcome the Department of Housing and Urban Development and their over 2,700 headquarters-based employees to the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “Since the Trump Administration started transforming the federal government to better serve the American people, our team has been focused on seizing the new opportunities that this presents for the Commonwealth. Virginia is the proud home to many public and private sector headquarters, and we thank HUD leadership for trusting us and are committed to supporting your important national mission.”
For decades, the Robert C. Weaver Building has been plagued by severe long-term infrastructure, safety, health, and operational challenges. It has deteriorated well beyond the point of cost-effective repair, creating significant financial obligations for the federal government if occupancy is maintained. Building conditions and financial liabilities for the Robert C. Weaver Building include outdated core infrastructure, ongoing structural issues, environmental and health risks, safety failures, and security and compliance deficiencies. The building would require nearly half a billion dollars over the next four years to meet minimum federal standards.
“The decision to relocate HUD’s headquarters is a move that reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility and mission effectiveness,” said Michael Peters, Commissioner of GSA’s Public Buildings Service. “The Robert C. Weaver Federal Building requires hundreds of millions in long-term repairs and this move will ensure they quickly have access to a modern work environment that fits their needs.”
HUD Secretary Turner took to social media to applaud the move to Alexandria.
“Maintaining and repairing the Weaver Building has cost the American taxpayer $90M over the last 15 years—with no end in sight,” said Turner in a post. “It would cost half a billion dollars to fully repair the building. It’s time to turn the page and get HUD into a new home.”
He followed up: “Moving the HUD Building out of the D.C. swamp signals a total paradigm shift away from the status quo—a norm that has failed the American people and our great staff. Proud to partner with
@GovernorVA Youngkin to move HUD to the great Commonwealth of Virginia.”
DOGE Cut Trickle Down Effect
As HUD’s move from the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building to Alexandria would uncover several hundred million dollars in taxpayer savings, the facility was one of six government buildings targeted for auction by U.S. Senate DOGE Caucus Chair Joni Ernst’s Federal Office Realignment and Sale of Assets for Leveraging Efficiency (FOR SALE) Act.
After exposing that thousands of federal buildings are vacant or underutilized, Sen. Ernst’s measure seeks to downsize D.C.’s real estate portfolio, and save taxpayers billions of dollars in the process. In addition to the Weaver Building, Sen. Ernst’s FOR SALE Act targets the Department of Agriculture South Building, Hubert H. Humphrey Federal Building, Frances Perkins Federal Building, James V. Forrestal Building, and Theodore Roosevelt Federal Building for auction in an effort to generate $400 million or more in revenue, while also canceling costs, including $2.9 billion for overdue maintenance.
“Despite being the nation’s largest landlord, the federal government will never win a round of Monopoly,” said Sen. Ernst of her proposed legislation. “That’s because Uncle Sam, who is already $37 trillion in debt, refuses to sell off unused and unneeded properties that are nothing but money pits. I am putting these federal fixer uppers FOR SALE and ending the backwards game of Washington-opoly where taxpayers always lose!”
In December of 2023, Sen. Ernst unveiled a “naughty list” of federal agencies, topped by HUD and the Social Security Administration, both of which were using just 7% of their space. For her analysis, Sen. Ernst investigated 24 federal departments and agencies to determine the impact of telework on the delivery and response times of services. The GSA Inspector General responded to her request, and a few months later, the GSA announced it would downsize 3.5 million square feet of federal buildings, which would save taxpayers more than $1 billion.
