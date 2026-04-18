Five Star Government Forum Focuses on Mortgage Servicing Policy and Innovation

The 2026 Five Star Government Forum returned to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. April 15, focused on the latest federal policy developments, economic trends, and innovations impacting the mortgage servicing industry.

Government Forum is a destination for leaders in mortgage servicing and government agencies to engage in powerful discussions addressing the pressing issues impacting servicing and the trajectory of the mortgage industry. With past representation from the industry’s top servicers as well as the CFPB, HUD, FHFA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and others, Five Star Government Forum is a landmark annual event where leaders in mortgage servicing and the federal government engage in open dialogue about the industry’s most pressing issues.

Ed Delgado delivers opening remarks.

Ed Delgado, AMP, Managing Director, Policy Advisors and Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global, gave the opening remarks and shared an overview of the day’s upcoming discussions.

Delgado’s remarks began by noting that the industry is now navigating a “complex rebalance of the mortgage landscape,” and praising the Government Forum as a venue through which attendees can “bridge the gap between policy and practice” and build “a more resilient, accessible path to homeownership.”

Delgado then provided a high-level overview of the current state of the industry, discussing the GDP, inflationary trends, and positive trends such as wage growth being projected to finally begin outpacing home price appreciation for the first time in years.

Delgado concluded that “The data suggests we are entering an era of ‘Normalcy 2.0.’ But ‘normal’ should never suggest complacency. … Our job at Government Forum is to ensure that the fluidity of today’s news cycle doesn’t distract us from the long-term work of increasing supply and protecting the stability of the mortgage ecosystem.”

Delgado and HUD’s Jones during the Fireside Chat.

Ed then welcomed Matt Jones, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Single-Family Housing at the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to the stage for a Fireside Chat that discussed current industry challenges and priorities at FHA/HUD, including origination and servicing policy, risk management, and the future of affordable homeownership.

Rood, Bickel, McArdle, and Chambers onstage during the “From Policy to Practice” panel.

General Session No. 1 – From Policy to Practice: Navigating Regulatory Expectations in 2026

Regulators and servicers discussed current supervisory priorities, emerging compliance risks, and how agencies and industry can work together to ensure consumer protection without stifling innovation.

The panel included Tim Rood, CEO of Impact Capitol; Keith Bickel, SVP of Public Policy at Bank of America; Mark McArdle, SVP of Regulatory and Public Policy at NewRez; and Elan Chambers, SVP of Government Relations and Business Development at Auction.com.

Keaton, Bussey, Coon, Reynolds, Sain, and Williamson during the “Protecting Homeownership” panel.

General Session No. 2 – Protecting Homeownership Through the Full Loan Lifecycle

This discussion dealt with loss mitigation, borrower engagement, and servicing strategies that support sustainable homeownership and help prevent avoidable foreclosures.

Panelists included moderator Michael Keaton, SVP of Servicing Business Development at Onity Group Inc.; Melissa Bussey, Executive Principal at Xome; Patrick Coon, SVP of Mortgage Servicing at U.S. Bank; Mike Reynolds, SVP and Head of Servicing at Freddie Mac; LaQuanda Sain, EVP of Mortgage Servicing at Rocket Mortgage; and Jake Williamson, EVP & Head of Single-Family at Fannie Mae.

Boesel, Comeau, Hale, and Blomquist during the annual “Economic Forecast” panel.

General Session No. 3 – Economic Forecast: Housing, Interest Rates, and Consumer Risk in 2026

Industry economists and policy experts examined the economic forces shaping housing in 2026, including interest rate trends, affordability pressures, labor market signals, and regional risk factors. Panelists explored what those dynamics mean for mortgage servicing performance, borrower stability, and policy decision-making in the year ahead.

Panelists included, Daren Blomquist, VP of Market Economics at Auction.com; Molly Boesel, Senior Principal Economist at Cotality; John Comeau, VP at the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks; and Danielle Hale, Chief Economist for Realtor.com.

Russell, Gilmore, Hubbarth, Singh, and Sinha during the “AI and Data Transparency” panel.

General Session No. 4 – AI and Data Transparency: Modernizing Mortgage Servicing

This session explored how data sharing, AI, and digital servicing tools can improve borrower outcomes, enhance regulatory oversight, and create more efficient, resilient servicing operations.

Panelists for Session No. 4 included Candace Russell, VP of Carrington Mortgage Services; Yvette Gilmore, SVP, Servicing Product Strategy at ServiceLink; John Hubbarth, VP, Servicing Business Innovation for Rocket Mortgage; Arvind Sinha, SVP, Enterprise Digital Mortgage Solutions at Consolidated Analytics; and Bhupinder Singh, SVP, Head of Product & Operations for BSI Financial Services.

Bryar, Bolton, Henry, Moore, Mullen, and Potter during the closing “Inside the C-Suite” panel.

General Session No. 5 – Inside the C-Suite: Servicing Industry Spotlight

For the day’s final panel, senior servicing executives shared how they are steering their organizations through a complex regulatory and economic environment. The panel offered a candid look at strategic priorities, risk management, technology investment, and leadership lessons shaping the future of mortgage servicing.

Panel members were moderator Marcel Bryar, Principal of Mortgage Policy Advisors LLC; Bryan Bolton, SVP at U.S. Bank; Michael J. Henry, EVP, Head of Mortgage Servicing at M&T Bank; Miriam Moore, Division President, Default Services for ServiceLink; Walter Mullen, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Onity Group Inc.; and Brent Potter, EVP, COO for LoanCare.

Auction.com once again returned as the Host Sponsor for this year’s Government Forum. The Presenting Sponsors were Safeguard Properties and Xome. Supporting Sponsors included Consolidated Analytics, National General (an Allstate Company), ServiceLink, and VRM Mortgage Services.