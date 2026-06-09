California Announces Affordable Housing Income Limits for 2026 

The California Department of Housing and Community Development has released updated 2026 income limits and median household income figures for all of the Golden State’s 58 counties.

The agency said the figures help to determine applicant eligibility for programs that are based on the level of household income and they help determine who is eligible for new units of deed-restricted affordable housing, according to Urbanize Los Angeles.

All counties showed minor increases year-over-year, with the median income for a four-person household in Los Angeles County now at $108,100. That’s up from $106,500 in 2025.

Bay Area Driven by Tech Industry

San Bernardino and Riverside Counties are just behind at $106,500 each, while Orange and Ventura Counties remain well ahead at $138,600 and $135,600, respectively.

Urbanize Los Angeles noted that in the Bay Area, where incomes are driven by the tech industry, four counties have surpassed the $200,000 mark this year, including San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, and Santa Clara, which is the statewide leader at $205,500.

For the state as a whole, median incomes now stand at $120,200. That’s up from $118,100 last year.

State statutory limits are based on federal limits set and periodically revised by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

HUD’s limits are based on surveys of local area median income.