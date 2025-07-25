HUD Bolsters Staff With Two New Additions

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner has announced two new appointments to the Department’s staff, with Joseph J. DeFelice joining as Assistant Deputy Secretary for the Office of Field Policy and Management and Regional Administrator for the Mid-Atlantic Region (Region III), and Ashlea Quinonez has been named Regional Administrator for the Southwest Region of HUD.

DeFelice returns to HUD after serving in President Trump’s first administration as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator. Between HUD appointments, DeFelice served as Senior In-House Counsel at a private commercial developer. This experience strengthened his belief that public-private partnerships are the best strategy to create lasting impact.

“I am excited to welcome back Joe DeFelice to HUD as we work together to solve housing affordability issues across the country,” said HUD Secretary Turner. “He has made significant contributions to HUD, and I know he will continue to serve the American people with excellence as we usher in the Golden Age of American homeownership.”

As HUD’s Regional Administrator for the Mid-Atlantic Region, DeFelice will serve Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Additionally, DeFelice will provide national oversight and guidance for field operations across the country to support Secretary Turner in expanding access to affordable housing, promoting community revitalization, and unlocking homeownership opportunities for Americans in rural, tribal, and urban communities.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed to HUD a second time and serve under the leadership of Secretary Turner,” said DeFelice. “This opportunity represents not just a continuation of the important work began in 2017, but a renewed commitment to addressing the unfinished business of empowering communities, enhancing self-sufficiency, and breaking the cycle of generational poverty.”

HUD Secretary Turner also announced the appointment of Ashlea Quinonez as the Regional Administrator for the Southwest Region (Region VI).

Quinonez has more than 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors. She served on boards for business and nonprofit organizations and received the National ATHENA Leadership Award in 2019. She also served in senior legislative and management roles for former U.S. Senator Phil Gramm, former U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson, and at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“It is a profound honor to serve the people of Region Six under the leadership of Secretary Scott Turner,” said Quinonez. “I have deep roots in this region, and I am committed to advancing opportunity and expanding access to the American Dream of homeownership for every American. Together, along with our community partners in rural, tribal, and urban areas, we will revive communities and promote a culture of self-sustainability. We will ensure that the promise of the American Dream is not only preserved—but expanded—for generations to come.”

As Southwest Regional Administrator, Quinonez will lead field operations across Region VI, serving Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. In this role, she will support Secretary Turner in expanding access to affordable housing, promoting community revitalization, and unlocking homeownership opportunities for Americans in rural, tribal, and urban communities.

“I am proud to appoint fellow Texan, Ashlea Quinonez, as HUD’s Southwest Regional Administrator,” said HUD Secretary Turner. “Her outstanding record in government relations throughout the great State of Texas is an invaluable asset as we work together to address the needs of Americans across the region.”