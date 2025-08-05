National General Lender Services Recognized by J.D. Power

National General Lender Services, an Allstate company, announced that it has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for phone support.

This recognition follows the successful completion of a comprehensive evaluation of operational practices by J.D. Power, a trusted leader in determining customer service excellence. The certification was also based on feedback from callers, who scored our service across key factors including satisfaction with interactive voice response (IVR), and the performance of our customer service representatives, which included elements around timeliness of resolution, courtesy, concern, promptness in getting to an agent, and agent knowledge. Other elements like call duration, transfers, hold time, and overall satisfaction with customer service delivered by phone were also measured.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our North American customer service teams and to the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Kimal Singhe, President of National General Lender Services. “Each interaction with our clients’ customers is a chance to deliver exceptional service, resolve issues often in a single call, and show that we genuinely care. It’s an honor to be recognized for the excellence we consistently deliver.”

J.D. Power 2025 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

About National General Lender Services

National General Lender Services elevates portfolio insurance monitoring strategies for mortgage servicers with tailored, compliant solutions focused on the customer experience. As your partner, we aim to achieve exceptional results with the highest level of guarantees. We deliver outstanding value by leveraging our deep expertise, advanced technology, and responsive service to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction and compliance for both you and your customers—empowered by Allstate.