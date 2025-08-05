These Suburban ZIP Codes Led Homebuying Demand in Early 2025

According to Realtor.com’s annual Hottest ZIP Codes Report, Beverly, MA (01915), is at the top of the list of suburban ZIP codes in the Northeast and Midwest in 2025. A compelling combination of lifestyle appeal, relative affordability, and close proximity to local economic hubs is drawing attention to these top-performing markets.
“In a year when affordability challenges and limited inventory continue to weigh on buyers, the ZIP codes rising to the top of our list stand out for offering both strong value and livability,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com. “Once again, the Northeast and Midwest dominate, driven by buyers from high-cost metros looking for relief without sacrificing access to jobs and amenities. Many of these neighborhoods also offer newer homes than the surrounding areas, highlighting the critical role of new and infill construction in meeting today’s buyer demand—even in a tough market.”
Buyers are becoming more interested in ZIP codes that provide greater room, easier access to jobs, and better value in the current high-rate housing climate. This is particularly true in suburbs where properties are listed below the local median metro price, even if they are over the national average.
The top 10 “Hottest ZIP Codes” according to the report are:
- 01915 — Beverly, MA (Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH)
- 08053 — Marlton, NJ (Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD)
- 01453 — Leominster, MA (Worcester, MA)
- 63021 — Ballwin, MO (St. Louis, MO-IL)
- 07470 — Wayne, NJ (New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ)
- 44149 — Strongsville, Ohio
- 06611 — Trumbull, CT
- 02864 — Cumberland, RI
- 06074 — South Windsor, CT
- 43209 — Bexley, Ohio (Columbus, Ohio)
Hottest ZIP Codes in the U.S. — 2025
|Rank
|ZIP Code
|Zip Name
|Metro Area
|Viewers
per
property
vs U.S.
|Median
Days
on
Market
|Median
Listing
Price
|1
|01915
|Beverly, MA
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|4.6
|16
|$746,000
|2
|08053
|Marlton, NJ
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|3.9
|17
|$495,000
|3
|01453
|Leominster, MA
|Worcester, MA
|4.0
|18
|$441,000
|4
|63021
|Ballwin, MO
|St. Louis, MO-IL
|3.8
|22
|$350,000
|5
|07470
|Wayne, NJ
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
|3.3
|22
|$664,000
|6
|44149
|Strongsville, OH
|Cleveland, Ohio
|5.2
|25
|$423,000
|7
|06611
|Trumbull, CT
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT
|5.1
|25
|$666,000
|8
|02864
|Cumberland, RI
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|3.6
|26
|$534,000
|9
|06074
|South Windsor, CT
|Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|5.0
|27
|$406,000
|10
|43209
|Bexley, Ohio
|Columbus, Ohio
|3.4
|25
|$439,000
U.S. Homebuyer Demand Propelling Rapid Home Sales
Compared to the national averages, homes in this year’s top 10 ZIP codes sell between 30 and 42 days faster and receive, on average, 3.3 to 5.2 times more views per listing. They also demand more views per listing and spend significantly shorter time on the market. Even if there is more measured housing activity in many regions of the country, such as the South and West, this fast-paced activity highlights the fierce competition in these markets.
Six of the 10 ZIPs were less expensive than the neighboring metro regions, even though seven of the top ten ZIPs had median listing values higher than the $441,000 national average (as of June 2025). This indicates that rather than pursuing the lowest price point, customers are looking for relative value and giving savings precedence over the metro median. ZIP codes like Beverly, MA (01915) and Wayne, NJ (07470), provide more affordable suburban living costs with ongoing access to amenities, employment opportunities, and transportation in pricey metro areas like Boston and New York.
Prices in Midwest hotspots like Ballwin, MO, Strongsville, Ohio, and Bexley, Ohio, were higher than those in their metro areas, suggesting strong local demand and perhaps more affluent or move-up purchasers. However, their prices are still reasonable nationwide, proving that affordability and appeal can coexist.
One important characteristic unites all of this year’s top ZIP codes: suburban locations without compromising accessibility. This balance is best demonstrated by communities like South Windsor, CT (06074) and Trumbull, CT (06611), which provide better schools, bigger homes, and community facilities while remaining close to major cities.
As a result of buyers’ increasing need for comfort and space, homes in six of the top 10 ZIP codes are actually larger than the metro average.
While Suburbia Dominates, Big-City Shoppers Fuel Rising Surge
Demand is being driven by major urban home consumers. Three ZIPs had the most out-of-area views from New York City, four from Boston, and two from Washington, D.C. These consumers may be higher paid and more competitive in competitive markets, as evidenced by the median wages in these locations, which are typically 50% more than the national median income.
Local purchasers outpaced out-of-area buyers in just three ZIP codes: Wayne, NJ (07470), Ballwin, MO (63021), and Beverly, MA (01915). The pattern highlights a rising need for affordable suburbs that are nonetheless accessible to major employment centers. Compared to the ordinary American consumer, the buyer in these ZIP codes is generally more prepared financially.
urther, successful homebuyers are well-equipped and qualified to buy a home because of the high risks involved in these situations. In these ZIP codes, the average household income was $114,000, significantly more than the $79,000 national average, and the average credit score was 759, compared to 748 nationally. In the first half of the year, down payments ranged from $42,000 to $143,000 in the hottest ZIP codes, which is significantly more than the national average of $30,000. In addition to considering more expensive properties, buyers in these areas are also making larger down payments, probably in part to lower their monthly payments during a period of high interest rates.
In the top 10 ZIP codes:
- Median household income: $114,000 (vs. national $79,000)
- Average credit score: 759 (vs. 748)
- Typical down payments: $42,000 to $143,000 (vs. national $30,000)
- Median age of household head: 56 (vs. national 54)
The trend of more established, equity-rich buyers driving demand was further supported by the fact that the average householder was older, at 56, than the national median of 54. This profile suggests a more established buyer pool that is prepared to respond swiftly to rising mortgage rates by making greater down payments and frequently having built-up home equity.
The average homeownership rate in the hottest ZIP codes is 75.2%, which is over 10 percentage points higher than the 65.1% national average. Homeownership rates were much higher in seven of the 10 ZIP codes than the national average, including Strongsville, Ohio (44149), Trumbull, CT (06611), and South Windsor, CT (06074).
Due in part to larger renter populations and investor activity in respective metro areas, just three ZIP codes—Beverly, MA; Leominster, MA; and Bexley, Ohio—were below the national average. For instance, Columbus experienced increased investor purchasing in 2024, which was indicative of high demand for rentals.
In conclusion, according to the 2025 Hottest ZIP Codes, the housing market is influenced by strategic buyers who are long-term value-focused, financially prepared, and regionally movable. These home purchasers are quick thinkers who select neighborhoods that provide the ideal balance of affordability, accessibility, and standard of living. Expect these types of high-performing, value-driven suburban locations to continue to be at the forefront of market activity as long as mortgage rates stay high and inventory levels steadily decline.
To read the full report, click here.