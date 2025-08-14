Strategies for a Shifting Property Preservation Space

The next installment in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, set Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Central, will tackle the topic of “The New Reality of Property Conditions: Field-Level Challenges and Client Solutions.”

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, serving as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

Presented in partnership with VRM Mortgage Services, a panel of experts, including—Micole Booker, VP of Mortgage Default Operations for VRM Mortgage Services; Amy Lee, VP of Client Experience with Bron; Priscilla Rivera, VP of Client & Operational Development with Sterling Claims Management Inc.; and Trevor Hall, Co-Founder and Partner with AuctionSoft—the webinar will examine the realities encountered during property inspections and servicing, examining the obstacles that arise and the ripple effects they create across the mortgage servicing lifecycle.

As market conditions shift and property portfolios age, field service professionals are facing a growing range of challenges, from occupancy disputes and unauthorized tenants to severe deferred maintenance and weather-related damage. During “The New Reality of Property Conditions: Field-Level Challenges and Client Solutions” experts in the field will share their insight and practical strategies for navigating these field-level complexities.