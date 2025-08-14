Strategies for a Shifting Property Preservation Space

The next installment in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, set Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Central, will tackle the topic of “The New Reality of Property Conditions: Field-Level Challenges and Client Solutions.”
The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, serving as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.
Presented in partnership with VRM Mortgage Services, a panel of experts, including—Micole Booker, VP of Mortgage Default Operations for VRM Mortgage Services; Amy Lee, VP of Client Experience with Bron; Priscilla Rivera, VP of Client & Operational Development with Sterling Claims Management Inc.; and Trevor Hall, Co-Founder and Partner with AuctionSoft—the webinar will examine the realities encountered during property inspections and servicing, examining the obstacles that arise and the ripple effects they create across the mortgage servicing lifecycle.
As market conditions shift and property portfolios age, field service professionals are facing a growing range of challenges, from occupancy disputes and unauthorized tenants to severe deferred maintenance and weather-related damage. During “The New Reality of Property Conditions: Field-Level Challenges and Client Solutions” experts in the field will share their insight and practical strategies for navigating these field-level complexities.
Getting to Know the Panel
Micole Booke is a seasoned leader in the default servicing industry with more than a decade of experience. Booke’s career began with Wolverine Real Estate Services Inc., a national preservation provider. She has since held significant roles with industry giants such as Rocket Mortgage (formerly Quicken Loans), and most recently, Flagstar Bank. She currently serves as VP of Mortgage Default Operations at Vendor Resource Management (VRM). Booke’s expertise spans a wide array of areas including property preservation, eviction, single-family servicing, attorney/vendor management, property registration/compliance, auction, post-title, default hazard claims, and investor claims. A passionate advocate for team development and service-focused leadership, she is dedicated to fostering growth within her teams.
Amy Lee is the VP of Client Experience at Bron, where she has been a dedicated leader for more than eight years. In her role, Lee focuses on building strong relationships with clients and fostering meaningful connections within the industry. She holds the Residential Certified Mortgage Servicer (RCMS) designation through the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), underscoring her deep expertise and commitment to excellence in mortgage servicing.
Priscilla Rivera has more than 18 years of experience in the mortgage default industry, 16 of those years working directly in hazard claims. Rivera has extensive knowledge and experience in hazard insurance claims, client operations, client relations, management, process improvement, and technology. She oversees Sterling Claims Management’s Client Relations and Operational teams while developing and streamlining their processes.
Trevor Hall is Co-Founder and Partner with AuctionSoft, a cloud-based auction management platform that bridges the gap between auctioneer and bidder. Hall has extensive knowledge of the auction process, having spent time with Williams & Willams as Director of Operations & Technology; Altisource/Hubzu as Director of Auction Sales & Marketing; ForSaleByOwner.com as VP of Strategic Partnerships & Broker Operations; and Xome as VP of Auctions & Sales.
