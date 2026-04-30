Homes Selling Faster in Some Metros as Buyers Tiptoe Back into the Spring Market

The U.S. housing market is now again running on two different tracks after years of extremely rapid home sales during the pandemic, according to a new Zillow report. Although this specific demographic is declining, desirable, reasonably priced properties are still selling swiftly. Some residences are remaining longer than they have in many years. These figures suggest that the housing market is settling into its new normal, as they resemble pre-pandemic norms.

For the first time since 2020, the difference between the time all inventory sits and the speed at which sold homes move was at its largest in March. The median age of all current listings in March was 56 days, a 37-day difference from the average home that went pending in 19 days. In April 2022, that difference was as little as nine days. The gap indicates a market where purchasers have more options and power than in previous years, and where exceptional properties are rewarded while others are left waiting.

Popular U.S. Metros & Housing Market Data:

Metro Area Median days to pending (March 2026) Median age of all active listings (March 2026) Share of homes sold within 7 days (February 2026) Share of homes sold within 7 days that sold above list price (February 2026) Share of all homes sold above list (February 2026) U.S. 19 56 18.5% 44.3% 17.1% New York 25 49 5.6% 53.4% 33.9% Los Angeles 18 40 14.4% 56.1% 32.3% Chicago 8 26 25.0% 58.5% 24.7% Dallas 25 52 13.6% 36.5% 9.6% Houston 34 73 11.9% 28.1% 7.5% Washington, DC 7 24 33.5% 62.1% 28.1% Philadelphia 9 27 28.2% 60.7% 29.2% Miami 53 104 8.9% 19.4% 4.9% Atlanta 33 59 8.6% 36.1% 12.7% Boston 8 18 28.7% 69.6% 32.6%

In February 2026, the most recent month with available sales data, some 18.5% of properties nationwide went pending within seven days. More over one-third of all properties sell in the fastest markets, such as St. Louis, Hartford, CT, and Seattle, WA.

Dallas, Texas

Regional Trends, Differences & More

Compared to just 17.1% of all homes, an estimated 44.3% of those quickly selling properties sold for more than the asking price, making homes that sold in less than a week 2.6 times more likely to have sparked a bidding battle. According to Zillow’s data dating back to 2018, that is the second-highest such multiple.

A return to a more balanced housing market is seen in the difference between homes that sell quickly and those that lag. The pool of buyers has shrunk due to difficult financial circumstances, and they are now pickier than they were during the pandemic. However, there are more options and negotiation power available to those purchasers who are still in the market. While some sellers loiter, those whose properties meet all the requirements sell swiftly.

Depending on where homebuyers look, the gap manifests itself in different ways, Zillow analysts mentioned. At least three out of ten properties in a number of Midwest markets, such as St. Louis, Cincinnati, and Kansas City, MO, sell within seven days due to relative affordability, which has maintained demand. Less than 10% of properties in Sun Belt markets where inventory has increased—such as Austin, TX, San Antonio, Charlotte, NC, and Jacksonville, TN,—are selling just that quickly. In these markets, homebuyers have a lot more options and are less motivated to submit an offer right away.

Overall, in February 2026, properties that went pending within seven days had a 2.6-fold higher chance of selling for more than the asking price compared to the average listing; 44.3% of these quickly selling homes sold for more than the asking price, compared to 17.1% of all homes. As mentioned, Zillow data showed that the first March since 2020, the difference between the speed at which sold properties move and the duration of all active listings was at its largest. While the market remains volatile and some market are still posting elevated home prices, homebuyers are continuing to be active as many consumers are still on the hunt to attain the American Dream.