Americans Holding Off on Major Purchases, Citing Job Uncertainty

Because of job security, an estimated 44% of American workers are postponing or canceling a significant purchase. This is based on a Redfin-commissioned study that Ipsos carried out from August 7–8, 2025, to August 13–14, 2025. The nationally representative poll was fielded to 1,142 employed U.S. residents, comprising some 959 full-time workers and 183 part-time workers.

Key Findings — National

Due to concerns about job security, nearly three out of five (57%) employees from households with incomes under $50,000 are either postponing or canceling significant purchase plans. This is in contrast to 35% of workers from households making $100,000 or more and 48% of workers from homes making $50,000 to $100,000.

Nearly twice as many working renters (49%) as working homeowners (27%) are postponing a significant purchase.

About one-third (32%) of those surveyed claimed that their timing for making any significant purchasing decisions had not been influenced by their views regarding job security.

The study found that while some remain uncertain, roughly two-thirds of American employees feel certain that their jobs will be secure.

Redfin Survey Question: How do your feelings about your job security affect your timeline for making a major purchase, such as a home or car?

Metrics I already made a major purchase sooner than originally planned. I will make a major purchase sooner than I originally planned I am delaying making a major purchase I am cancelling my plans to make a major purchase No impact All Workers 14% 16% 35% 9% 32% 18-34 19% 16% 44% 9% 21% 35-54 14% 20% 31% 10% 31% 55+ 8% 7% 30% 7% 48% Under $50K 11% 18% 44% 13% 24% $50K-<$100K 19% 13% 38% 10% 25% $100K+ 13% 17% 29% 6% 39% Owners 16% 18% 27% 8% 36% Renters 9% 14% 49% 7% 25%

Employees Weigh In

According to 2024 Pew Research results, some 66% of employees believe they are either somewhat or very confident in their job security. Comparatively, an estimated 31% of respondents express some level of fear or worry about their job security.

Chen Zhao, Head of Economics Research at Redfin, stated that although the unemployment rate in July was approximately 4.2%—which is historically low—workers’ perceptions of the labor market are different.

“Many workers are worried about job security as they watch their companies adjust to this uncertain economy and increasingly look to AI and other new technologies for efficiency gains,” she said. “From a housing perspective, that wariness is keeping some would-be homebuyers on the sidelines. On the flipside, those who feel confident in their finances are facing less competition and have more negotiating power. Sellers should recognize that buyers are cautious, so pricing a home competitively and offering flexibility will be critical to closing a deal.”

Some 37% of workers are more worried about their job security now than they were six months ago, underscoring the erratic state of the economy. By contrast, 20% feel more secure about their employment now.

Even among the employees who reported feeling secure in their jobs, 30% reported feeling more confident and 19% reported feeling more worried than they did six months ago.

Only 6% of the employees who expressed anxiety about their job security felt more confident, whereas 77% stated they were more anxious now than they were six months ago.

The performance of the company they work for was indicated as the main factor by nearly a third (32%) of employees who are worried about their job security. Concerns about job security were second most frequently cited as a result of tariffs (17%) and the influence of AI (16%).

Redfin Survey Question: How do you feel about your job security today?

Response All Workers I’m very concerned about my job security (i.e. I am very worried about losing my job) 11% I’m somewhat concerned about my job security (i.e. I am somewhat worried about losing my job) 20% I am somewhat confident about my job security (i.e. I am somewhat confident I will keep my job) 27% I am very confident about my job security (i.e. I am very confident I will keep my job) 39% I don’t know or I prefer not to answer 3%

Financial Crises, Natural Disasters Pose a Threat

In the case of a financial disaster, such as losing their job, over one-third (36%) of American workers do not have an emergency fund to cover their monthly rent or mortgage payments. Of those surveyed, over half (55%) claimed to have an emergency fund.

Homeowners (65%) and households with annual incomes over $100,000 (68%) were more likely to have an emergency fund. The likelihood of having a backup fund was lower among those with incomes under $50,000 (37%), renters (40%), and those between the ages of 18 and 34 (44%).

The likelihood of having an emergency savings fund is not higher among employees who are worried about their job security (56%) than among those who are confident about their job security (57%).

Redfin Survey: Do you have an emergency fund to cover your monthly mortgage or rent payment, in the event that you and/or your spouse face a financial crisis such as losing a job?

Yes No I don’t know N/A. I don’t have a monthly mortgage or rent payment All Workers 55% 36% 3% 6% 18-34 44% 46% 6% 4% 35-54 61% 34% 2% 4% 55+ 60% 25% 1% 14% Under $50K 37% 52% 3% 7% $50K-<$100K 46% 41% 6% 7% $100K+ 68% 26% 1% 5% Owners 65% 24% 4% 7% Renters 40% 56% 2% 1% Concerned about their job security 56% 35% 6% 3% Confident about their job security 57% 37% 1% 5% More concerned about their job security than 6 months ago 55% 42% 1% 2% More confident about their job security than 6 months ago 59% 35% 2% 5%

Of the employees who do have an emergency fund, 32% have housing payments covered for 0–3 months, 23% for 4-6 months, 17% for 7–12 months, and 20% for more than 12 months.

According to financial experts, Americans should establish an emergency savings account that can cover three to six months’ worth of costs in case they lose their jobs abruptly. Further, just 9% of persons between the ages of 18 and 34 had more than a year’s worth of housing payments saved up, making younger people less likely to have a sizable emergency fund. By contrast, 38% of people over 55 have enough money saved up to cover at least a year’s worth of expenses.

To read the full report, click here.