Meet the Finalists: 2025’s Women in Housing Nominees

One of the most popular and time-honored traditions at the annual Five Star Conference in Dallas, Texas, the annual Women in Housing Leadership Awards, recognizes the achievements of businesswomen whose contributions continue to impact the housing and mortgage servicing industries.

Sponsored by ServiceLink, National General Lender Services, and VRM Mortgage Services, the program will include the highly anticipated “Inside the She-Suite” discussion that features the industry’s top-ranking female executives addressing the challenges and sharing inspirational successes they have encountered throughout their careers.

On October 1 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, join us at the closing celebration of the 2025 Five Star Conference & Expo to meet this year’s outstanding finalists, and hear how these industry leaders are forging the way for future women in housing.

Congratulations to the finalists in each of the following categories:

The Rising Star Executive Award

This award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress. This year’s Rising Star Executive finalists include:

Chi Jensen, Director of Loan Servicing, Citadel Servicing Corporation

Erin Kinkin, VP of Transaction Management, Lakeview Loan Servicing

Nicole Parisho, Bankruptcy Team Manager, Valon Mortgage

Ashley Puckett, Senior Capital Markets Analyst, Vellum Mortgage Inc.

Cassandra Tapia, Business Project Manager, Agency Sales and Posting, ServiceLink

The Mortgage Visionary Award

This award celebrates exceptional female executives in the mortgage industry (spanning both lending and servicing) who have demonstrated inspirational leadership, shaped lending practices or elevated servicing standards, and expanded access to sustainable homeownership. Through their dedication to operational excellence, customer experience, and industry advancement, these women exemplify the future of housing finance. This year’s Mortgage Visionary finalists include:

Shayna Arrington, Chief Revenue Officer, Servbank

Heather J. Bentley, SVP, Citizens Bank

Katherine Cacho, Director of Default Servicing, Valon Mortgage Inc.

Rebecca Clapham, COO, Citywide Home Mortgage

Catherine Hunter, Creative Director, Cornerstone Home Lending

The Public Sector Champion Award

This award honors outstanding female leaders from government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) whose work has profoundly impacted the housing and mortgage finance landscape. Whether through policy development, program innovation, regulatory leadership, or public-private collaboration, these trailblazers have advanced equitable access to homeownership and strengthened the stability of the U.S. housing market. This year’s Public Sector Champion finalists include:

Cyndi Danko, Single-Family Chief Credit Officer and SVP, Fannie Mae

Kendra Gray, VP of Digital Products, Fannie Mae

Casey Kinser, EVP, Military Warriors Support Foundation

Kate Mossop, VP of Servicing Products and Offerings, Freddie Mac

Cristi Richey, VP of Servicing Engagement, Fannie Mae

The Industry Partner Impact Award

This award celebrates female leaders working in affiliated services or partner organizations—such as technology providers, legal firms, and vendors—who have made a significant impact on the mortgage and housing sectors. Nominees in this category drive meaningful partnerships and innovations that enhance the industry’s capabilities and effectiveness. This year’s Industry Partner Impact finalists include:

Micole Booker, VP, Mortgage Default Operations, VRM Mortgage Services

Reneau J. Longoria, Esq., Owner and Managing Member, Doonan, Graves & Longoria LLC

Stephanie McLane, CEO, AREMCO

Miriam Moore, Division President, Default Services, ServiceLink

Wendy R. Reiss, Managing Partner Over National Bankruptcy, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLP

The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award

This award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry and have positively influenced homeownership within the past year. (Candidates for this award must have at least 20 years of consecutive industry experience). This year’s Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award finalists include:

Dana M. Abernathy, CMB, VP of Business Development, Cornerstone Servicing

Elizabeth Balce, EVP, Loan Servicing, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC

Kira Granovskaya, Managing Director, Citi

Jennifer Stockett, Senior Advisor, External Affairs, Consumer Finance Protection Bureau

Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson, COO, VRM Mortgage Services

