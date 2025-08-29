Bill Aims to Cut Red Tape, Fast-Track Zoning Relief for Affordable Housing

U.S. Reps. Mike Flood of Nebraska (Chair of the Housing and Insurance Subcommittee and the Chair of the Republican Main Street Caucus) and Sam Liccardo of California have introduced the “Unlocking Housing Supply Through Streamlined and Modernized Reviews Act,” a bill that will streamline environmental review processes for U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) housing projects.

“The Unlocking Supply Through Streamlined and Modernized Reviews Act is an important step towards increasing housing supply in America,” said Rep. Flood. “Environmental reviews can slow housing projects by months or even years. Currently, those reviews are not properly tailored to the size and scale of housing projects. This legislation is a meaningful step towards fixing that problem.”

HUD environmental reviews are mandated for all federally assisted housing projects to ensure compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and related federal, state, and local laws, examining how the project impacts the environment and vice versa, and are documented in the Environmental Review Record (ERR). The process includes identifying potential hazards, such as site contamination, and determining appropriate mitigation measures to avoid or minimize adverse environmental or health effects on residents and the surrounding community. Documentation, analysis, and decision-making are managed through the HUD Environmental Review Online System (HEROS), with various levels of review required based on the project’s scope and potential impacts.

The Unlocking Supply Through Streamlined and Modernized Reviews Act would specifically modernize the NEPA review process for housing projects/services funded by HUD, including by:

Modernizing the NEPA review process by reclassifying certain HUD-funded housing projects to be subject to more pragmatic and tailored environmental review frameworks.

Speeds up critical repairs and safety improvements for homeowners by streamlining outdated review requirements.

Removes roadblocks to converting vacant office space, building infill housing, and revitalizing existing homes—so communities can build more housing, faster.

“Solving the nation’s housing crisis requires boosting supply,” said Rep. Liccardo. “The Unlocking Housing Supply Through Streamlined and Modernized Reviews Act will cut some of the red tape holding us back from meeting the critical demand for affordable housing.”

Sens. Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Andy Kim of New Jersey are leading a Senate version of the bill.

“We have a housing crisis in this country and it’s holding too many back from achieving the American dream,” said Sen. Kim. “I see this all the time in my home state. Families who just want the security of a roof over their head that’s theirs; something they can pass down to the next generation. These bills won’t solve all the problems, but they’ll help make sure we’re building more and faster to increase opportunities and lower costs. These aren’t just Democratic or Republican problems, and they’ll require both parties working together. It’s why I’m proud to work with Senator Rounds to collaborate on these solutions and look forward to working to get them passed in committee and onto the Senate Floor.”