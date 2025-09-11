Recognizing the Next Generation of Industry Leadership

As we approach another installment of our annual Five Star Conference and Expo, MortgagePoint is proud to continue our tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s women executives.
Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of 25 finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members. Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, happening on Wednesday, October 1 at the Five Star Conference.
Today, we spotlight five finalists for The Rising Star Executive Award, honoring dynamic women executives who represent the next generation of leadership in the mortgage industry. These rising stars are distinguished by their ability to inspire teams, spark innovation, and deliver measurable results. Recipients are women who are making a significant impact in their executive careers, demonstrating exceptional vision, integrity, and a commitment to advancing both their organizations and the industry as a whole.
Chi Jensen
Director of Mortgage Servicing, Acra Lending/Citadel Servicing Corporation
Why she was nominated:
“Chi has transformed so many processes within our growing organization, allowing us to double our servicing portfolio in two years. She has spent countless hours working with Correspondent Sellers and their Interim Servicers on acquiring and onboarding new loans cleanly. She continues to reach across business lines to improve the quality of the data we use to make decisions. She has uncovered countless opportunities in investor cash and reporting to accelerate recoveries, thus improving the company’s balance sheet. Most importantly, she encourages others to think differently, have a voice, and create followership.”
What this nomination means to her:
“This nomination is deeply meaningful to me as both a professional and a mother. Being a finalist for the Women in Housing Rising Star Award is humbling and inspiring. My journey began as a first-generation immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in my late teens, without knowing the language, determined to build a career in housing, an industry few from my background pursued. This recognition reflects not only my journey but also the mentors, peers, and teams at Acra who have supported and challenged me. I am proud to be part of Acra Lending, an organization driving innovation and excellence in the non-QM space, while contributing to an industry that helps make the American Dream possible. I am committed to paying it forward and opening doors for others, and I hope my story inspires others to push boundaries and make a lasting impact.”
Erin Kinkin
VP of Transaction Management, Lakeview Loan Servicing
Why she was nominated:
“Erin is a dynamic young leader who has quickly risen to an executive role through her initiative, strong work ethic, and passion for the mortgage industry. She completed the MBA Future Leaders Program last year, further demonstrating her commitment to growth and leadership development. At Lakeview Loan Servicing, Erin leads by example, often stepping beyond her responsibilities to drive progress and ensure follow-through. She actively mentors her team, especially in managing MSR transactions, sharing her deep industry knowledge, and empowering others to succeed. Erin’s blend of technical expertise, collaborative leadership, and drive for excellence has earned her the respect of peers and leaders alike. She represents the future of our industry, and I’m confident her continued contributions will have a lasting, positive impact.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Being nominated for this award is humbling and deeply meaningful. It’s not just a recognition of my individual contributions, but most importantly, it’s a reflection of the incredible support I have received from my team and mentors throughout my career. To me, this nomination is a reminder that leadership is about service, growth, and lifting others as we rise. It reinforces my commitment to lead by example, approach with curiosity, and encourage ingenuity. I am truly honored to be considered alongside so many incredible and inspiring women.”
Nicole Parisho
Bankruptcy Team Manager, Valon Mortgage
Why she was nominated:
“As Bankruptcy Team Manager, Nicole led the successful implementation of critical process improvements, reducing turnaround times and enhancing compliance in a heavily regulated space. She played a key role in onboarding new attorney partners, developing firm expectations, and launching audits to ensure quality execution. Nicole is known for her ability to lead through change, mentoring team members, creating training plans, and fostering a culture of accountability and growth. Her deep knowledge of bankruptcy servicing, combined with her collaborative approach, has elevated team performance and delivered measurable results. Nicole is not only a subject matter expert but also a trusted cross-functional partner who regularly supports foreclosure, litigation, and compliance efforts. Her leadership, resilience, and commitment to excellence make her a deserving nominee for this award.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Being nominated for this award is an incredible honor and holds deep personal significance for me. I’ve always strived to grow, not only as an individual but also as a leader within the bankruptcy and default servicing space. In my current role as Bankruptcy Manager at a growing servicer, I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a team that is dedicated to improving processes, driving efficiency, and elevating the standards of default servicing. I’m constantly seeking innovative ways to manage workloads and streamline operations, always with the goal of making a meaningful impact. To know that my efforts are seen, valued, and appreciated—let alone recognized in this way—is truly humbling. Words cannot fully express how proud and grateful I am for this nomination. It is an honor I will carry with pride.”
Ashley Puckett
AVP of Capital Markets, Novus Home Mortgage
Why she was nominated:
“I’m proud to nominate Ashley Puckett for the 2025 Women in Housing Leadership Award. Ashley trained me in my first capital markets role, teaching me how to create and settle GNMA securities. Since then, I’ve watched her build an incredible career—earning both her AMP and CMB designations in just five years. She’s my go-to when I’m in a crunch, always offering guidance with patience and clarity. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ashley is passionate about giving back—encouraging others to attend industry events and sharing her knowledge freely. She leads by example, empowering women in housing every step of the way.”
What this nomination means to her:
“The Rising Star nomination is such an honor, and since I have never been nominated for an award, this means so much to me. I’ve been working hard over the last decade to learn, be mentored, network, and really put 100% of myself into the mortgage industry. This nomination represents a team effort of the colleagues I’ve surrounded myself with, so a huge thank you and congratulations goes to them as well. I am glad to be a representative of the amazing women in this industry and cannot wait to elevate others as I have been.”
Cassandra Tapia
Business Project Manager, Agency Sales and Posting, ServiceLink
Why she was nominated:
“Cassandra Tapia leads by example with dedication, determination, and the drive to achieve. In her seven years at ServiceLink, Tapia rose from an entry-level sales position to Business Project manager, where she wows firms and clients daily with her industry knowledge and expertise. Wearing many hats, Tapia has become the face of ServiceLink at Dallas’ Super Tuesday auctions and United Trustees Association conferences, where she excels at converting interest into revenue. A people person who takes great pride in her work, Tapia has a boldness and fierce determination that have helped her achieve extraordinary results amidst fluctuating volumes and ever-changing market conditions. She continuously brings new ideas to the table and finds unique ways to educate vendors and clients alike. She excels at cross-selling and recently received ServiceLink’s prestigious Champion Award for her work and the praise she has received from client executives. She is a true Rising Star.”
What this nomination means to her:
“I am truly humbled and honored to be nominated for the Rising Star Award. Like many, I have faced moments of doubt, but I’ve learned it only takes one person believing in you or being surrounded by a strong, supportive community of women to lift you up and help you realize your true potential. Over the past seven years, ServiceLink has provided unwavering support, mentorship, and countless opportunities that have allowed me to grow both personally and professionally. This recognition is a powerful reminder to never lose sight of my goals, to keep striving, have faith, and most importantly, always believe in myself.”