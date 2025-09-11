Recognizing the Next Generation of Industry Leadership

As we approach another installment of our annual Five Star Conference and Expo, MortgagePoint is proud to continue our tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s women executives.

Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of 25 finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members. Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, happening on Wednesday, October 1 at the Five Star Conference.

Today, we spotlight five finalists for The Rising Star Executive Award, honoring dynamic women executives who represent the next generation of leadership in the mortgage industry. These rising stars are distinguished by their ability to inspire teams, spark innovation, and deliver measurable results. Recipients are women who are making a significant impact in their executive careers, demonstrating exceptional vision, integrity, and a commitment to advancing both their organizations and the industry as a whole.