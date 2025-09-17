Fed Slashes Rates for First Time in 2025

As anticipated, the Federal Reserve has responded to economic uncertainty and a sagging jobs market by lowering the target range for the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4% to 4.25% at the conclusion of its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday afternoon. This marked the first time in 2025 that the Fed has cut rates, and put an end to a streak of five consecutive meetings where the federal funds rate was held steady at 4.25%-4.50%.

“Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated,” said the Federal Reserve in a statement. “The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.”

The Fed’s decision comes under pressure from the Trump administration to drop rates, amid accusations of mortgage fraud by one of the Fed Governors, and a continued war of words between President Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over breaking the budget on renovations to the Federal Reserve headquarters in D.C.

“Federal Reserve rate cuts are a positive signal for borrowers and are expected to contribute to a continued, gradual downward trend in mortgage rates,” said Cotality Chief Economist Dr. Selma Hepp. “However, the trajectory for the rest of 2025 will be influenced by a complex interplay of the Fed’s actions, the bond market’s reaction, ongoing inflationary pressures, and the fundamental supply and demand dynamics within the housing market.”

Voting for the monetary policy action and .25 percentage point cut were Fed Chair Powell; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Philip N. Jefferson; Alberto G. Musalem; Jeffrey R. Schmid; and Christopher J. Waller. Voting against this action was Stephen I. Miran, who preferred to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by ½-percentage point at this meeting.

The drop in rates coincides with a continued dip in the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) which, according to Freddie Mac, fell 15 basis points week-over-week to 6.35% last week, marking the largest weekly drop in the past year.

“Though the improvement is modest, housing’s sensitivity to rates means even small declines can unlock demand. If rates fall further, it could unlock additional demand—potentially fueling a pickup in both purchasing and refinancing activity as affordability improves and more buyers and sellers re-enter the market,” said First American Senior Economist Sam Williamson.

Another concern coming out of the FOMC meeting was slow U.S. job growth, as the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) reported the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial unemployment insurance claims in August was 263,000, an increase of 27,000 from the previous week’s revised level, marking the highest level for initial claims since October 23, 2021 when it was 268,000. There are now more unemployed people seeking work than there are job openings, according to CNN as new applications for jobless benefits in the week ending September 6 rose to the highest level in nearly four years, and in August, the number of people unemployed for more than 26 weeks reached its highest level since November 2021.

“Right now, the economy is caught between a rock and a hard place—or more accurately, between a labor shock and a hot pace,” added Bankrate Financial Analyst Stephen Kates, CFP. “A weakening labor market is competing for attention with persistently rising inflation. Recent reports on initial jobless claims and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) underscore the growing challenges Americans face, both as workers and as consumers.”