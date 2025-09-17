Paying Homage to a Lasting Legacy

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

With the annual Five Star Conference and Expo in Dallas just weeks away, MortgagePoint will continue its tradition of honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of the industry’s women executives at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards luncheon.

Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of 25 finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members. Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, happening on Wednesday, October 1 at the Five Star Conference.

Today, we spotlight the five finalists for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, named in honor of the late and much-beloved industry icon Laurie A. Maggiano of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). This award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry over the course of their careers, and who continue to positively influence homeownership with their ongoing work.

This year’s finalists for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award include: