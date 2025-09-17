Paying Homage to a Lasting Legacy

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.
With the annual Five Star Conference and Expo in Dallas just weeks away, MortgagePoint will continue its tradition of honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of the industry’s women executives at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards luncheon.
Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of 25 finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members. Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, happening on Wednesday, October 1 at the Five Star Conference.
Today, we spotlight the five finalists for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, named in honor of the late and much-beloved industry icon Laurie A. Maggiano of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). This award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry over the course of their careers, and who continue to positively influence homeownership with their ongoing work.
This year’s finalists for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award include:
Dana C. Abernathy, CMB
VP of Servicing, Cornerstone Servicing
Why she was nominated:
“Dana Abernathy, CMB, has 30+ years of experience driving growth and improving borrower experiences and outcomes through industry partnerships. Since joining Cornerstone in 2024, she has engaged with several top 50 IMBs and regional banks and helped them grow with industry-leading subservicing solutions tailored to their brand and goals—from maximizing customer retention to minimizing delinquency and risk and improving operational and financial performance. Dana actively shapes our industry’s future through leadership roles within MBA, MORPAC, Mortgage Action Alliance, and numerous state and local industry associations. She co-founded Tennessee’s Future Leaders Academy and has personally mentored 40+ CMB candidates nationwide. In 2024, Dana became the first in over 20 years to receive the Herschel Greer Memorial Award—an honor recognizing her extraordinary impact as a partner, advocate, and servant-leader. Dana’s rare blend of vision, integrity, and heart makes her an unmatched asset to lenders and the broader mortgage community.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Being named a finalist for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award is profoundly meaningful. This recognition reflects not only my passion for the mortgage industry, but also the responsibility to help shape its future. My work has always been rooted in learning, mentoring, and developing future leaders, mortgage bankers, and industry advocates who will carry this mission forward. I believe a true legacy is not defined by titles or achievements, but by the leaders we inspire, the professionals we guide, and the lives we touch—ultimately creating a stronger, more inclusive industry for generations to come.”
Elizabeth Balce
EVP, Loan Servicing, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC
Why she was nominated:
“With over 15 years of experience spanning nearly every facet of the mortgage lifecycle, Elizabeth exemplifies the leadership, innovation, and impact that define excellence in this field. As EVP, Elizabeth oversees a $162 billion servicing portfolio representing more than 800,000 loans. Under her leadership, Carrington has undergone a transformative modernization of its servicing division. Her initiatives have led to record-high employee engagement and record-low attrition, driven by her transparent communication, hands-on leadership, and commitment to team culture. Elizabeth has also been instrumental in advancing Carrington’s digital servicing strategy, significantly improving borrower experience through the adoption of online tools that reduce friction and enhance accessibility. Her operational insight has not only improved internal efficiencies but also elevated customer satisfaction across the board. In 2025, she testified before the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee, advocating for reforms to the VA Home Loan Program. Her testimony helped shape critical legislation aimed at expanding loss mitigation options for veterans, including support for a permanent partial claim program—a proven foreclosure prevention tool.”
What this nomination means to her:
“At the Carrington Companies, everything we do we do for our customers. Our company mission is succinct: we enable a lifetime of simple and attainable homeownership. At Carrington Mortgage Services (CMS), we are stewards of the homeownership journey for more than 850,000 customers. It is a tremendous responsibility, and one we take quite seriously. Doing whatever we can, whenever we can, to help ensure the homeownership journey is a good one for the families who depend upon CMS, is a privilege. Although there are challenges, we work with customers to meet those challenges together. We are grateful and humbled by this recognition.”
Kira Granovskaya
Head of Transaction Management, Citi
Why she was nominated:
“With a career spanning decades, Kira Granovskaya has shaped disclosure frameworks for institutional investors, enhancing transparency and trust in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) post GFC. Kira’s expertise has been instrumental in developing robust securitization processes that provide liquidity to the mortgage market, enabling lenders to issue more loans while distributing risk efficiently. A recent key accomplishment is her collaboration with industry groups to create the Structured Finance Association’s (SFA) seasoned mortgage loan optional scope of review, which standardizes due diligence for seasoned loans, further boosting market liquidity. Her efforts have strengthened investor confidence and supported housing market stability by ensuring consistent, high-quality standards. Kira’s leadership continues to drive innovation, making her a pivotal figure in advancing the efficiency and accessibility of mortgage financing.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Being nominated as a finalist for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award is an honor that deeply resonates with me. As a Ukrainian immigrant, this recognition symbolizes the opportunities I’ve found in this country. Laurie’s unwavering dedication to the mortgage market, her significant contributions to homeownership policy, and her impactful career spanning both private and public sectors are truly inspiring. To be recognized by an award that celebrates women who have left such an indelible mark on housing, much like Laurie did, reinforces my own commitment to fostering transparency and stability in the mortgage market. By empowering women to lead, we bring diverse perspectives, innovative solutions, and a more comprehensive understanding of societal needs to the forefront. This nomination signifies that my efforts align with the very principles Laurie championed, making it a profound and meaningful acknowledgment of my work.”
Jennifer Stockett
Senior Advisor, External Affairs, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Why she was nominated:
“With a career dedicated to strengthening the housing finance system and protecting homeowners, Jennifer has been a pivotal force in both the public and private sectors. As the Senior Advisor in the External Affairs Front Office for the CFPB, Jennifer serves as a critical link between the agency’s leadership and the financial industry. Jennifer was instrumental in working with the CFPB’s rulemaking mortgage teams, contributing to policies that empowered community banks and credit unions to continue their vital work of serving local communities. Her commitment to preventing foreclosures was further demonstrated during her time at the U.S. Treasury, where she worked with Laurie Maggiano on the Home Affordable Modification Program, helping thousands of homeowners avoid foreclosure. She is a true leader and an invaluable asset to the housing community, and I believe she is a most deserving recipient of the Laurie Maggiano Award.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Having worked closely with Laurie at the U.S. Treasury on the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP), this nomination brings back memories of the program work she and I did, along with our colleagues, that, together with the mortgage industry’s implementation, prevented over a million homeowners from facing foreclosure. There are homeowners today who may be struggling to make ends meet, and this nomination also reminds me that if Laurie was still with us, her leadership would be showing her mortgage industry colleagues how best to reach those facing a future foreclosure before missed payments even begin. And basically, I just miss her and her dedication and contributions she put foremost toward helping others.”
Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson
EVP & COO, VRM Mortgage Services
Why she was nominated:
“Cheryl Travis-Johnson’s legacy in the housing industry is defined by her unwavering commitment to expanding homeownership and advancing financial empowerment. With over 30 years of experience, she has led transformative initiatives as EVP and COO of VRM Mortgage Services. Cheryl continues to champion the growth of VRM’s training division through VRMU, the platform she developed to broaden access to education and professional development across the industry. As the founder of the Council for Inclusion in Financial Services (CIFS), she has opened doors for underrepresented communities. Today, CIFS focuses on making financial literacy accessible and easy to understand—empowering anyone to learn, grow, and thrive. Cheryl’s passion extends beyond the corporate sphere; she leads financial literacy sessions for women through her church, helping individuals build confidence and financial stability. Her impact is both systemic and deeply personal, leaving a lasting imprint on the industry and the communities it serves.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Being named a finalist for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award is an incredible honor that fills me with pride for decades of work expanding access to homeownership, promoting financial literacy, and creating pathways for others to thrive. Laurie’s work left a profound mark on our industry, and to be recognized in her name is both humbling and deeply meaningful. I share this recognition with everyone at VRM Mortgage Services and with every person who has walked alongside me in this journey. Together, we’re building a legacy of lasting impact.”