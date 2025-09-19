Five Star Announces 2025 Servicing Excellence Award Winners

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.
MortgagePoint’s Servicing Excellence Awards were created to honor the outstanding achievements of mortgage servicers across the industry—from depository-backed servicers driving community-focused stewardship and compliance, to subservicers delivering seamless portfolio management with precision and care, to non-depository servicers leading innovation through scalable, tech-driven borrower engagement.
These professionals may operate under different models, but they all share a commitment to performance, integrity, and client-first excellence.
In this year’s spotlight, we recognize the companies redefining what excellence in servicing looks like—whether through cutting-edge technology, empathetic customer care, or market-leading risk and compliance frameworks. In the following pages, meet this year’s five honorees.
BSI Financial Services
BSI Financial Services has built a reputation for solving servicing challenges with a proprietary suite of tools developed entirely in-house. These solutions address the core pressures servicers face today—from compliance oversight and borrower engagement to operational efficiency and portfolio performance.
Today, BSI manages nearly $50 billion in mortgage assets for banks, credit unions and private investors. Its proprietary stack includes five core solutions, each built to solve a specific servicing problem but designed to work in unison:
- Asset 360™ offers real-time, loan-level analytics and daily performance tracking, giving servicers sharper visibility into MSR management and portfolio strategy.
- Libretto™ enforces more than 1,400 investor, federal, and state rules, providing automated compliance governance with full transparency across QA, QC, and Risk functions.
- MyLoanWeb™ improves borrower experience through 24/7 self-service, shifting high-volume interactions away from the call center.
- Portfolio Guardian applies AI and borrower-supplied data to predict refinance probability, allowing servicers to engage borrowers earlier and reduce churn.
- EZ Board accelerates loan onboarding with OCR-driven automation, reducing handoffs, improving accuracy, and ensuring loans are engagement-ready from day one.
The strength of BSI’s platform lies in how these tools operate together. By sharing data and insights across functions, the tech stack minimizes manual intervention, improves oversight, and enables BSI to anticipate borrower needs. This cohesive approach turns servicing into a proactive, strategic function—helping clients meet regulatory requirements, strengthen customer relationships and improve portfolio results.
What Sets BSI Apart:
- Proprietary, end-to-end tech stack built entirely in-house
- Real-time analytics and compliance automation
- AI-driven borrower retention and risk modeling
- A bifurcated servicing structure which separates the servicing of agency and non-agency loans into two distinct operational divisions, each with a dedicated senior leader
- Seamless borrower self-service and digital engagement
- Proven scalability across nearly $50B in mortgage assets
Carrington Mortgage Services
At Carrington Mortgage Services (CMS), our mission is simple: we enable a lifetime of simple and attainable homeownership. CMS is a fully integrated mortgage company with lending and servicing operations. Additionally, through our affiliate companies, Vylla Home and Vylla Title, The Carrington Companies provide all aspects of homeownership under one roof.
We put our customers first, providing them with high-touch servicing across a broad range of products. Carrington creates superior results for our stakeholders, including our customers, our investors, our colleagues at work, and our affiliate companies. Our website and app, built in-house, provide a wide range of features that allow customers to know the value of their home and that enable customers to take command of their homeownership journey, ensuring a best-in-class consumer digital experience.
What Sets Carrington Mortgage Services Apart
- Integrity is paramount and is the first Core Value for all The Carrington Companies: we always do the right thing, even when no one is watching.
- The Carrington Companies’ third Core Value is Service: we are committed to the security, stability, and prosperity of those we serve.
- CMS leverages industry-leading expertise in loan onboarding, from single home loans to massive mortgage servicing rights acquisitions from smaller servicers.
- CMS is committed to credit-challenged customers, providing access to homeownership across a spectrum of socio-economic backgrounds.
- CMS utilizes its underwriting strength to underwrite complex non-QM loans, helping millions of borrowers who might otherwise be excluded from homeownership.
- We are one of two GNMA back-up servicers in the event of a GNMA default.
Our nonprofit Carrington Charitable Foundation assists veterans and their families through its Signature Programs, and associates engage in diverse initiatives to support the communities where we live and work.
LoanCare
At LoanCare, we’re not just servicing loans, we’re serving clients every step of the way. We walk beside them with an unwavering commitment to deliver meaningful solutions that protect their portfolios. With over 40 years of experience, we’ve built a reputation for excellence by combining deep industry expertise with innovative, proprietary technology that transforms client and customer experiences.
Our servicing model is powered by LoanCare Analytics™, a dynamic platform that provides clients with on-demand insights into portfolio performance, homeowner behavior, and risk indicators. This data-driven approach enables smarter decisions and proactive servicing strategies.
Homeowners benefit from our mobile app and online portal, which offer secure, intuitive access to account information, payment options, and supportive resources anytime, anywhere.
These tools are designed to simplify the mortgage experience and foster trust through transparency.
For clients, Client Connect is a direct avenue to robust dashboards with servicing metrics, escalation paths, and performance trends, strengthening accountability and responsiveness.
What Sets LoanCare Apart
- LoanCare Analytics™: On-demand intelligence for smarter portfolio management.
- Mobile App & Homeowner Portal: Seamless, secure, and user-friendly digital tools.
- Client Connect™: Transparent, collaborative servicing with meaningful insights.
- Customer-First Culture: Empathy and excellence that supports every touchpoint.
- Compliance & Security Leadership: Robust frameworks that protect stakeholders.
- Scalable, Flexible Solutions: Tailored servicing models for diverse client needs.
- Award-Winning Training Programs: Teams that are empowered to deliver exceptional service.
LoanCare’s blend of technology, talent, and established expertise positions us as a leader in mortgage servicing—delivering excellence not just in operations, but in every moment that matters.
Selene Finance
Selene delivers dynamic and extraordinary solutions tailored to maximize investments in homeownership, through its subservicing, diligence and title services. Founded in 2007 to provide creative loan-resolution strategies, Selene has evolved to become a top tier mortgage subservicer that provides services to both the performing and non-performing loan market.
Selene focuses on multiple product capabilities that include new originations, reperforming loans, and non-performing loans for government agencies, private investors, and loan originators. Selene’s platform is centered around proprietary technology, an experienced management team, and a focus on mitigating losses while ensuring a seamless borrower experience.
What Sets Selene Apart
- Fully affirmed and rated by all rating agencies
- Client-centric, strategic approach
- Strong financial backing
- Integrated servicing technology
- Effective management of risk by monitoring servicing activity to ensure compliance
- Proven history managing complex loss mitigation and high-touch customer engagement in challenging asset classes
- Strong focus on borrower re-performance
- Experience executing MSR trades, securitizations, and portfolio transactions with speed and precision
- Ability to manage SFR, origination, performing, and distressed portfolios, adapting strategies to market cycles
- National reach with the infrastructure to oversee large volumes while customizing solutions to client needs
Please visit seleneadvantage.com for additional information.
ServiceMac
ServiceMac has been revolutionizing the mortgage subservicing industry since its founding in 2017. As a proud member of the First American family of companies, ServiceMac benefits from enhanced access to First American’s industry-leading property and homeownership data, as well as advanced mortgage solutions. This advantage enables ServiceMac to add value to existing services while developing innovative new products tailored to the evolving needs of lenders, investors, and mortgage servicers.
Offering customized solutions that span the entire mortgage continuum, ServiceMac focuses on enhancing security, boosting customer satisfaction, and improving profitability.
With unmatched technology, service customization, and superior customer support for both clients and borrowers, ServiceMac has quickly become one of the fastest-growing subservicers in the United States.
What Sets ServiceMac Apart
- Access to full digital self-service capabilities.
- Quality assurance, data management, and oversight with Sentry360™, our proprietary, state-of-the-art mortgage servicing platform with 2,100+ regulatory and quality rules that enables ServiceMac to monitor our full loan portfolio for adherence to applicable government, agency, and business requirements every day to ensure we deliver exceptional service to customers and remain compliant.
- Your company’s own private-labeled, full-feature website and responsive mobile platform designed for easy customer self-service, including requesting draws for HELOCs.
- Capital market efficiency with ServiceMac Exchange (SMX), our proprietary platform that facilitates efficient transfer and post-closing of MSR purchases and sales.
- Best-in-class customer experience in the industry.
We are committed to nurturing and building partnerships to expand our subservicing portfolio while focusing on innovation and technology. Visit info.servicemacusa.com/about-us to learn more about our commitment to mortgage servicing excellence.