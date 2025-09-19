Five Star Announces 2025 Servicing Excellence Award Winners

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

MortgagePoint’s Servicing Excellence Awards were created to honor the outstanding achievements of mortgage servicers across the industry—from depository-backed servicers driving community-focused stewardship and compliance, to subservicers delivering seamless portfolio management with precision and care, to non-depository servicers leading innovation through scalable, tech-driven borrower engagement.

These professionals may operate under different models, but they all share a commitment to performance, integrity, and client-first excellence.

In this year’s spotlight, we recognize the companies redefining what excellence in servicing looks like—whether through cutting-edge technology, empathetic customer care, or market-leading risk and compliance frameworks. In the following pages, meet this year’s five honorees.