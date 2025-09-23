Protecting Fair Housing: New Coalition Rises in Congress  

New Democrat Coalition Housing Task Force Chair Rep. Emilia Sykes of Ohio has penned a letter alongside New York Reps. Grace Meng, Yvette Clarke, and Adriano Espaillat to House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries urging the preservation of programs that protect affordable housing and the rights of Americans against housing discrimination during the FY 2026 appropriations process.

In a letter co-signed by more than 40 members of Congress, the lawmakers call for an end to efforts to defund or underfund the Federal Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP), Fair Housing Assistance Program (FHAP), and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO), all of which would be gutted in the current iteration of the FY 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill.

“At a time when many Ohioans are struggling to afford housing, we should be focused on lowering costs, not cutting critical housing funding,” said Rep. Sykes. “That’s why I’m leading a letter to the House Appropriations Committee, highlighting the impact of underfunding key programs that Ohioans rely on. Communities are made strong by the people who live in them, and I’m committed to ensuring OH-13 residents can afford housing in their communities.”

If a final version of the FY 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill is not enacted by September 30, 2025, a continuing resolution (CR) will be required to keep government agencies funded at current levels and avoid a government shutdown.

“For decades, fair housing programs have protected Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander families—as well as other underserved communities—from discrimination,” said Rep. Meng. “Now, congressional Republicans are threatening to defund these programs amidst a national affordable housing crisis. It is unconscionable. CAPAC will stand up for these programs to ensure that all families, regardless of their race or background, have a safe, affordable place to call home.”

Among the measures in the line of fire to be cut include:

FHIP: Fair housing organizations and other non-profits that receive funding through the Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) which assists people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination. FHIP organizations partner with HUD to help people identify government agencies that handle complaints of housing discrimination. They also conduct preliminary investigation of claims, including sending “testers” to properties suspected of practicing housing discrimination.

FHAP: HUD provides Fair Housing Assistance Program (FHAP) funding annually on a noncompetitive basis to state and local agencies that administer fair housing laws that provide rights and remedies that are substantially equivalent to those provided by the Fair Housing Act. FHAP is an intergovernmental enforcement partnership between HUD and the state or local agencies. As in any partnership, both parties must contribute to the success of the program. Through FHAP, HUD reimburses both interim and certified substantially equivalent state and local agencies in their fair housing enforcement efforts, consistent with congressional appropriations.

HUD’s FHEO: The Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) enforces federal laws and establishes policies to ensure that all Americans have equal access to the housing of their choice.

“Funding for fair housing is not optional, it is essential. At a time when housing insecurity continues to grow and discrimination still denies America’s most vulnerable communities a fair shot at safe and affordable housing, we cannot eliminate the very funding intended to end the housing crisis in our country,” said Rep. Clarke. “The Federal Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP), Fair Housing Assistance Program (FHAP), and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity are not just line items in a budget–they are lifelines for millions of Americans facing displacement, needing a roof over their heads, and a home to call their own. Slashing these critical resources will turn back the clock on years of bipartisan progress and harm millions of Americans. Congress must fully fund these programs to ensure that our communities have an equal chance at safe and affordable housing without discrimination.”

