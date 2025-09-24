New Legislation Seeks to Improve Oversight of Military Housing Programs

Alongside Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02), Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) introduced the Military Housing Performance Insight Act. The Military Housing Privatization Initiative is a set of reforms and powers given to the Pentagon to privatize military family housing on military facilities. This bipartisan bill would assist in making congressional reports about the initiative publicly available.

“Military families are the backbone of our national defense, and they deserve the very best when it comes to their housing and quality of life,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “This bipartisan bill strengthens transparency and ensures families have confidence in the homes they live in. I’m grateful to partner with Congressman Bishop on this effort to support the men and women who serve our country and their loved ones.”

Reps. Kiggans & Bishop Introduce Bill to Improve Military Family Housing

“Our military families deserve safe, good-quality housing. When deplorable conditions are brought to our attention, Congress must hold those who provide this housing accountable. I introduced this bill so that reports that track the conditions of military family housing are public. Transparency builds public trust in our efforts to address shortcomings and ensures we do our best for those who sacrifice and serve our country,” said Congressman Bishop. “I am proud to lead this bill with Congresswoman Kiggans which helps fulfill the mission of the Congressional Military Family Caucus we lead.”

The annual summit aims to raise awareness of the issues military families experience and to spur legislative measures that can help them live better lives, such the Military Housing Performance Insight Act. The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center in Columbus, Georgia hosted this year’s event on August 27.

