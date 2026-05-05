AI Data Center Boom Faces Local Pushback Across U.S. Housing Markets 

Data Center construction has become a newsworthy phenomenon in many states, and according to a new survey, nearly half (47%) of U.S. residents oppose the construction of an artificial intelligence data center in their neighborhood, while 38% support it.

That’s according to a survey fielded by Ipsos and commissioned by Redfin.

The nation has more than 3,000 AI data centers, with thousands more in development as demand for AI surges, Redfin said.

The controversy surrounding data centers is largely because they strain electricity and water resources, which increases energy costs, sparks environmental concerns and disrupts nearby communities with noise and large, industrial structures, Redfin noted. Data Centers also tap into broader fears about AI: Roughly three in five U.S. residents believe AI will eliminate jobs, according to the same Redfin survey fielded by Ipsos.

Conversely, AI data centers can create well-paying jobs in fields such as IT and security, support local construction employment and spur investment in energy and water infrastructure—potentially boosting struggling areas.

Younger Americans More Accepting

“A lot of local residents are frustrated about the surge in data centers in our community,” said Hazel Shakur, a Redfin Premier agent who sells homes primarily in Prince George’s County, Maryland. “There are already five data centers in our county, with another one planned at the site of what was once a popular mall. People are questioning whether county officials are trading long-term community vision and quality of life for projects that may not directly benefit the people who live here.”

Redfin noted that younger Americans are more likely to back AI data centers nearby.

Gen Zers (48%) and millennials (50%) are more likely than Gen Xers (38%) and baby boomers (22%) to support data centers near their homes, Redfin said.

Redfin broke it down by political preference: Roughly half (49%) of Republicans support the construction of an AI data center in their neighborhood, compared with 36% of Democrats.

The study noted that Americans are slightly more likely to oppose data centers in their neighborhood than any other type of building Redfin asked about. Nearly half (47%) of U.S. residents oppose construction of a data center near their home; almost as many (46%) oppose converting single-family homes into smaller, multi-unit dwellings to increase housing supply, Redfin said.

Just over one-third (37%) of respondents oppose building a new apartment complex in their neighborhood, while 31% oppose a new mixed-use development nearby, the brokerage said.