Legal League Webinar to Tackle New Challenges in Foreclosure Litigation

Picture of David Wharton
David Wharton

Foreclosure litigation is more intense than ever, the latest Legal League webinar brings the real-world updates you need. Join the League’s lineup of subject-matter experts for the “Its War! State of Current Foreclosure Litigation” webinar, happening Wednesday, October 22, at 1 p.m. CT.

To register for the webinar, click here.

From the growing wave of statute of limitations challenges tied to HELOCs, to the costly complications of pro se lawsuits, the webinar’s panel will break down the latest defense tactics that are reshaping how firms and servicers approach contested cases. Designed for attorneys, servicers, and professionals in the default space, this session offers practical insight, legal perspective, and strategic guidance to help you stay prepared and protected.

Here’s the lineup of experts who will be participating:

The Legal League is the premiere professional association of financial services law firms in the United States. With member law firms spread out across the U.S., the Legal League is uniquely positioned to drive progress in the mortgage servicing industry.

When you need a financial services firm with the experience to champion your needs, Legal League members will provide you with a clear view of the legal landscape and the expertise to navigate it. Legal League stands committed to supporting you through education, communication, relationship development, and advisory services. To learn more about the League, click here.

You can also access the League’s back-catalog of previous webinars, covering topics such as bankruptcy, default loan servicing, litigation trends, and more, by clicking here.

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
