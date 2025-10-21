Legal League Webinar to Tackle New Challenges in Foreclosure Litigation

Foreclosure litigation is more intense than ever, the latest Legal League webinar brings the real-world updates you need. Join the League’s lineup of subject-matter experts for the “Its War! State of Current Foreclosure Litigation” webinar, happening Wednesday, October 22, at 1 p.m. CT.

From the growing wave of statute of limitations challenges tied to HELOCs, to the costly complications of pro se lawsuits, the webinar’s panel will break down the latest defense tactics that are reshaping how firms and servicers approach contested cases. Designed for attorneys, servicers, and professionals in the default space, this session offers practical insight, legal perspective, and strategic guidance to help you stay prepared and protected.

Here’s the lineup of experts who will be participating:

