Fannie Mae Reshapes Executive Team: Peter Akwaboah to Serve as Acting CEO

Picture of David Wharton
David Wharton

Fannie Mae has announced new leadership roles for three key existing leaders at the GSE. 

“We are pleased to announce new leadership roles for three key senior executives, including Peter Akwaboah, Fannie Mae’s current Chief Operating Officer, who has been appointed to the additional role of Acting CEO of Fannie Mae,” said William J. Pulte, Fannie Mae Chairman of the Board.

“Peter’s deep operating background, as the former Morgan Stanley COO of Global Technology, makes him the perfect fit for the Acting CEO position while the Board conducts its search for a permanent CEO. With the addition of Peter as Acting CEO and John Roscoe and Brandon Hamara as Co-Presidents, we now have a deep bench of three experienced leaders at the very top of Fannie Mae. This means a safer, sounder Fannie Mae, all while growing our great Fortune 25 Company,” Pulte continued.

Peter Akwaboah, COO and Acting CEO, Fannie Mae

“At Fannie Mae, we are building a deep, focused, and operationally experienced leadership team, at the top, to lead the company to increased safety and soundness and accelerated profitability,” said Michael Stucky, Fannie Mae Vice Chairman of the Board.  

Peter Akwaboah has over 30 years of financial services leadership experience in operations, technology, and innovation at Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche Bank, KPMG, and IBM. Peter will continue to oversee Fannie Mae’s COO division and partner with Fannie Mae executives Brandon Hamara and John Roscoe. 

“Serving as President and CEO of Fannie Mae has been the privilege of a lifetime. Together, we have made Fannie Mae stronger than ever. I will be eternally grateful to the entire Fannie Mae family, our many partners, and Director Pulte for the opportunity to lead this incredible organization that helps millions of American homeowners and renters access their American Dream,” said Priscilla Almodovar, outgoing President and CEO.

“We appreciate Priscilla Almodovar for her years of service to Fannie Mae, and we wish her great success in her next endeavor,” said William J. Pulte, Chairman of Fannie Mae.

All leadership roles are effective immediately.

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
