Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Former Fannie Mae President David Benson Returns in New Role 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

In recent news, it was announced that the former President of Fannie Mae, David Benson, is returning to the government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) as a Senior Adviser. 

The statement was posted by Bill Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the self-appointed Chairman of Fannie Mae, on his personal X account. Neither the FHFA website nor the Fannie Mae website made any official notice. 

Pulte didn’t go into detail about what Benson’s responsibilities at Fannie Mae will be as of yet. From August 2018 until November 2023, Benson served as President of Fannie Mae. Pulte confirmed last week the departure of Priscilla Almodovar as President and CEO of Fannie Mae. 

Benson now serves on the Board of Directors of Essent Group Ltd., a holding company with its headquarters in Bermuda that provides a range of insurance products to the housing finance industry, as well as the real estate fintech Opendoor. 

The news of Benson’s return comes after Fannie Mae recently announced the appointment of two long-time industry veterans, Jake Williamson, Acting Head of Single-Family and Tom Klein, serving as Acting General Counsel. 

“These highly respected leaders will help lead the company to increased safety and soundness and accelerated profitability,” Pulte said. 

Additionally, Williamson is a part of the MortgagePoint’s Editorial Advisory Board, who is responsible for oversight and management of all end-to-end collateral, loan quality, and operational risk capabilities. These duties include front-end collateral policy design, loan quality control activities for both credit and collateral, condo standards, property valuations designation and modernization, appraisal bias oversight, real estate liquidation options, and Single-Family operational risk management.  

Pulte also revealed and addressed recent Fannie Mae layoffs in a post on X.  

“Today Fannie Mae executed a standard business layoff of over 62 people, across the COO, Information Technology, “DEI”, and other divisions. We, like any business, must eliminate positions that are not core, or otherwise, to mortgages and new home sales. We have 7,000+ employees!” he said. 

The news comes amid the ongoing government shutdown, as many consumers, homebuyers, sellers and owners remain uncertain about the economy and what the mortgage industry and housing market will look like going forward. 

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe