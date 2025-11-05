Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Luxury Housing Market Cools, but $1M Still Goes Far in These Cities

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

The nation’s luxury housing market showed slight softening in September, as prices dropped slightly and high-end homes took longer to sell. The national luxury benchmark (which accounts for the top 10% of listings) fell to about $1.24 million, marking a small month-to-month and year-over-year decline. Homes at that level spent an average of roughly 79 days on the market, which is nearly a week longer than a year ago. This shift signals a gradual return to more typical market conditions after years of rapid activity. 

September 2025 Luxury Trends
  • Luxury benchmark dips slightly: The national luxury threshold (90th percentile) declined 0.5% month over month and 2.4% year over year to $1.24 million, marking a fourth consecutive month of modest softening.
  • Time on the market lengthens modestly: Homes in the 90th percentile spent a median of 79 days on the market, 1 day longer than August and 5 days longer than one year ago.
  • Santa Barbara is the priciest: The Santa Maria–Santa Barbara, CA, metro now leads all U.S. luxury markets, with a 90th percentile price of $8.95 million,
  • Luxury values vary widely: A $1 million to $2 million budget yields a median of 2,994 square feet nationally, but more than 4,500 square feet in Atlanta, versus less than 1,700 square feet in Urban Honolulu, underscoring sharp regional differences in what luxury dollars can purchase.

Top Five Markets by 90th Percentile Listing Price
RankAreaMonthly Rank ChangeMetro/Micro10% Most Expensive Listings Start at:YoY 10% Most Expensive Listing PricesMillion-Dollar ListingsMultiple to Local Median Listing Price
1Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CANewMetro$8,950,000-0.4%5044.7
2Heber, UtahMicro$6,500,8008.4%9534.5
3Key West-Key Largo, FLMicro$4,602,2503.4%6653.7
4Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT↑ 1Metro$4,263,400-7.3%6305.3
5Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA↓ 1Metro$3,995,611-7.2%10,3193.6

California Metros Remain Costly Compared to Others

The metro of Santa Maria–Santa Barbara in California is now the nation’s costliest luxury market, with a 90th-percentile price approaching $9 million. The area also boasts one of the highest shares of million-dollar listings in the country, making up nearly three-quarters of all homes for sale. Despite its small size, Santa Barbara’s high-end market continues to attract wealthier buyers drawn by its coastal setting and limited housing stock. 

Luxury listings nationwide continue to take longer to sell than average homes. Properties in the top 10% of the market typically stay on the market about three weeks longer than the median-priced home, while those at the very top (the ultra-luxury tier) often linger for months due to complex sales and a smaller buyer pool. 

National Overview — Pricing, Percentiles & More
PricingSeptember 2025Monthly ChangeYoY Change
Luxury Threshold 90th Percentile$1,243,506-0.5%-2.4%
High-End Luxury Threshold 95th Percentile$1,953,281-1.2%-2.3%
Ultraluxury Threshold 99th Percentile$5,411,354-0.2%-5.7%
Million-Dollar Listing Share13%0pp-1pp

Also of note is the fact that elevated mortgage rates have slowed overall sales and reduced affordability, though high-end buyers often rely more heavily on cash purchases. Close to one-third of million-dollar homes sell without financing, reflecting a buyer base that is not as sensitive to rate fluctuations. 

When speaking of different regions within the nation currently, what qualifies as “luxury” one region may look very different in another. For example, a $1 million home buys just 1,700 square feet in Honolulu, but offers more than 4,500 square feet in Atlanta, where the presence of newer construction and greater land availability are able to stretch luxury budgets much further. Other metros offering generous space and bang for the buck include Minneapolis, Houston, and Dallas. 

As for the country’s top small luxury market? Among this upper echelon is Heber, Utah. Clearly, its proximity to Park City and access to mountain recreation continue to attract affluent buyers seeking newer, spacious homes in a scenic setting. 

To read more, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe