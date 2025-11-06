Opportunity Zones Experience Price Gains in Q2 

The qualifying low-income Opportunity Zones that Congress designated for economic rehabilitation under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 are the subject of ATTOM’s Q2 2025 report. According to the research, 57% of Opportunity Zones across the nation with sufficient data to measure saw an increase in median single-family home and condo prices between the first and second quarters of 2025.

In comparison to the same period last year, median property values increased in 50.5% of Opportunity Zone census tracts. Home values increased in 56% of census tracts outside of Opportunity Zones, which was a lower percentage than the nation as a whole.

“Home values in most Opportunity Zones continue to move in step with the broader market—a pattern we’ve tracked since we began studying this segment,” said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. “Drill down, though, and volatility persists, especially in the lowest-priced neighborhoods. Limited inventory nationwide is still driving prices higher and nudging marginal buyers toward areas with deeper economic challenges.”

Note: In this analysis, ATTOM examined 3,838 US zones that had at least five home sales in Q2 of 2025 and had enough data to be analyzed.

Key Findings:

In 57.3% (1,813) of the 3,162 Opportunity Zone census tracts with adequate data for analysis, median prices of single-family homes and condos increased between the first and second quarters of 2025.

In 50.5% (1,938) of the 3,432 Opportunity Zone census tracts with adequate data, median values increased year-over-year (YoY).

Median prices increased by 10% or more per year in a greater proportion of Opportunity Zone tracts (39% of tracts inside the zones versus 32% of tracts outside the zones).

Only 39% (289) of the 742 Opportunity Zone census tracts with median sales prices below $125,000 showed any increase in prices YoY, indicating the slowest growth in the areas with the lowest house values.

Among its Opportunity Zones, the Midwest experienced the most development. Wisconsin had the largest percentage of states with at least 25 Opportunity Zones that had enough data to be analyzed in the second quarter of 2025 where median home prices increased year over year (medians up from the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2025 in 68% of zones), followed by Indiana (65%), Iowa (65%), Michigan (64%), and Missouri (59%).

The majority of Opportunity Zones have significantly lower home prices than those outside of them. In Q2 of 2025, the national median home price was $369,000, but the median home price in around half of Opportunity Zone census tracts was less than $225,000.

In contrast to the Northeast (38%), the South (36%), and the West (6%), the majority of Midwestern Opportunity Zone census tracts (54%) had median housing values below $175,000.

Q2 Opportunity Zones Jump as Record-High Home Prices Persist

Approximately 8.4% of Opportunity Zones reached their highest median prices since at least 2008 in Q2 of 2025, while the nation as a whole saw record-high home prices. Additionally, median property prices increased by 10% or more per year in 39% of Opportunity Zones with adequate data for the analysis.

While prices increased in comparable shares of Opportunity Zone census tracts in the mid- and high-priced zones, price growth was slower in Opportunity Zones with the lowest median house sales prices.

“Even with that upward pressure, a significant share of Opportunity Zone markets are trailing the nation in year-over-year price gains, reminding us that the recovery remains uneven and that some communities have a longer road ahead,” Barber said.

The Tax Act law defines Opportunity Zones as census tracts in or near low-income communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories that satisfy specific redevelopment requirements. The U.S. Census Bureau defines census tracts as places containing 1,200 to 8,000 residents, with an average of roughly 4,000.

In terms of the likelihood of price growth in Q2 of 2025, the difference between census tracts inside and outside of Opportunity zones is quite small, but the actual sticker prices of homes in these locations are still often significantly lower. The median home price in 79.9% of Opportunity Zone census tracts was less than the $369,000 national median during the second quarter.

Additionally, the median property price in an estimated 49.6% of Opportunity Zone census tracts was less than $225,000. Within Opportunity Zones, significant price volatility persisted as well. According to ATTOM’s data, the median home price increased or decreased by more than 5% annually in 73% of the Opportunity Zone census tracts. That probably indicated low sales figures across numerous zones.

