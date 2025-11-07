FHLB Dallas Awards $73.5M to Boost Affordable Housing Across Six States

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) has awarded $73.5 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants to 53 housing projects across six states (Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas). The funding will create or rehabilitate 3,777 housing units for families and individuals in need of affordable housing options.

“Through the strength of our member institutions, we’re able to channel these funds into projects that directly address the housing needs of our communities,” FHLB Dallas President and CEO Sanjay Bhasin explained. “Our Affordable Housing Program is one of the most powerful tools we have to respond, and we’re proud to support projects that will bring affordable, quality housing within reach for thousands.”

Each year, FHLB Dallas contributes at least 10% of its profits to the AHP, one of the largest and longest-running affordable housing grant programs in the region. The bank works through its member financial institutions to distribute the funds, ensuring the grants reach projects that strengthen local communities.

This year’s awards were distributed through 26 member institutions. Individual grants reached up to $1.75 million per project, supporting the construction or rehabilitation of homes for low- and moderate-income residents. The funding will be used for a range of developments, including rental housing, transitional shelters, and permanent homes for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Founded in 1932, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is part of the nationwide FHLBank System, which includes 11 regional banks dedicated to supporting housing and community development. As of June 30, 2025, FHLB Dallas reported total assets of $116.1 billion and serves roughly 800 member institutions across its five-state district.

The AHP has become a cornerstone of the bank’s community investment work, helping to expand access to affordable housing throughout the South and Southwest. Through partnerships with local lenders and housing organizations, FHLB Dallas continues to play a key role in addressing regional housing shortages and supporting economic growth in underserved areas.