Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

FHLB Dallas Awards $73.5M to Boost Affordable Housing Across Six States

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) has awarded $73.5 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants to 53 housing projects across six states (Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas). The funding will create or rehabilitate 3,777 housing units for families and individuals in need of affordable housing options.  

“Through the strength of our member institutions, we’re able to channel these funds into projects that directly address the housing needs of our communities,” FHLB Dallas President and CEO Sanjay Bhasin explained. “Our Affordable Housing Program is one of the most powerful tools we have to respond, and we’re proud to support projects that will bring affordable, quality housing within reach for thousands.”  

Each year, FHLB Dallas contributes at least 10% of its profits to the AHP, one of the largest and longest-running affordable housing grant programs in the region. The bank works through its member financial institutions to distribute the funds, ensuring the grants reach projects that strengthen local communities.  

This year’s awards were distributed through 26 member institutions. Individual grants reached up to $1.75 million per project, supporting the construction or rehabilitation of homes for low- and moderate-income residents. The funding will be used for a range of developments, including rental housing, transitional shelters, and permanent homes for individuals experiencing homelessness.  

Founded in 1932, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is part of the nationwide FHLBank System, which includes 11 regional banks dedicated to supporting housing and community development. As of June 30, 2025, FHLB Dallas reported total assets of $116.1 billion and serves roughly 800 member institutions across its five-state district.  

The AHP has become a cornerstone of the bank’s community investment work, helping to expand access to affordable housing throughout the South and Southwest. Through partnerships with local lenders and housing organizations, FHLB Dallas continues to play a key role in addressing regional housing shortages and supporting economic growth in underserved areas.  

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe