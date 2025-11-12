Subscribe Now
Best Days to Buy: Purchasers Target Lowest Premiums Above AVM

Demetria C. Lester

The greatest days of the year to buy a home are highlighted in ATTOM’s annual report and according to the survey, November still has the lowest premium for buyers while offering a 7.3% premium. Further, December 4 has been deemed the best day to purchase a home.

Buyers who close on December 4th receive the lowest premium above the automated valuation model (AVM), according to ATTOM’s most recent review of over 52 million single-family home and condo sales over the previous 11 years. In contrast to the 14.6% premium purchasers are seeing on May 27, homebuyers are only paying a 4.8% premium, even if they are still above market value.

Homebuyers can also take advantage of lower premiums on October 2 (5.0% premium over market value), December 24 (5.1%), January 16 (5.1% premium), November 13 (5.3% premium), and October 9 (5.5% premium).

Note: The best months to purchase at the state and national levels were also examined in ATTOM’s recent report.

ATTOM Reveals Best Months to Buy a Home

November (7.3% premium above market value), October (7.4% premium), December (7.6% premium), August (8.0% premium), and September (8.0% premium) are the best months to purchase nationwide.

Saint Paul, Minnesota

According to the study, the states realizing the biggest discounts below full market value are:

  1. Michigan (-3.2% in December)
  2. Connecticut (-1.2% in January)
  3. Hawaii (-1.1% in June)
  4. Illinois (-0.9% in December)
  5. Minnesota (-0.9% in December)

To read more, click here.

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
