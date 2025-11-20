Senate Banking Committee Advances Key Senior Administration Nominees

The Senate Banking Committee, chaired by Tim Scott (R-S.C.), advanced a number of President Trump’s nominees today for important roles at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Department of Treasury, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The following nominees will soon head to the Senate floor:

Joseph Gormley, to be President, Government National Mortgage Association, Department of Housing and Urban Development Francis Cassidy, to be Assistant Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development Paul Hollis, to be Director of the Mint, Department of Treasury Travis Hill, to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

“Today, the Committee considers a slate of President Trump’s nominees whose leadership will be essential to maintaining the strength and stability of critical American institutions,” Scott said in his opening remarks. “From housing finance to financial stability, these roles directly affect the lives of families, small businesses, and communities across our nation. Ensuring that experienced leaders fill these positions is not just a procedural step—it is a matter of real consequence for the economy and communities across our country. Safe and affordable housing is foundational to the American dream.”

“It’s time the federal government returned to delivering results for the American people,” Scott concluded.

In support of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee’s decision to move important senior administration candidates for leadership roles in housing and financial services out of committee, David M. Dworkin, President and CEO of the National Housing Conference, issued the following statement:

“The National Housing Conference (NHC) applauds the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for voting the nominations of Joseph Gormley to serve as President of Ginnie Mae, Travis Hill to serve as Chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Frank Cassidy to serve as Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) out of committee. Each of these nominees brings exceptional expertise, judgment, and commitment to the critical work of strengthening our nation’s housing and financial systems.”

Dworkin added: “NHC is confident that each of these nominees will serve with integrity, skill, and dedication to the best interests of the American people. We urge the full Senate to take up these nominations without delay and confirm them as soon as possible.”

